North America Polyoxymethylene Market Size to Surpass USD 2 Billion by 2024

The market study on North America Polyoxymethylene Market offers foolproof analysis on the industry with critical data regarding its foothold in the global industry along with laying emphasis on its applications across myriad end-user sectors.

According to the study, North America polyoxymethylene industry is projected to record USD 2 billion by the end of 2024, in terms of revenue. Additionally, the study also boasts of vital information on the current market scenario, advancing technologies, expansive competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report describes the factors that carry the ability potentially drive the growth curve of the overall industry over the foreseeable time period, along with focusing on intricate details of the ongoing trends that the North America polyoxymethylene industry is characterized by. The North American polyoxymethylene market, as per given report, is bifurcated on basis of type, grade, application, regions, and competitive landscape.

North America standard grade product market size will cross USD 450 million in 2024. Standard grade POM provides exceptional resistance to fuels and chemicals, are low swelling, and provide long-term thermal stability and electrical insulation capacity. Likewise, homopolymer POM is estimated to witness a CAGR close to 8.5% during the forecast timespan. When compared to the copolymer POM, the homopolymer POM has slightly better mechanical properties but a lower thermo-oxidative stability. Product market size for automotive sector is estimated at more than USD 700 million in 2024. Various benefits of POM usage in automotive sector include durable low-gloss surface, resistant to cleaning solutions, ideal dimensional stability and design flexibility.

The overall North America polyoxymethylene market is diversified into various geographies such as U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, GCC. A complete analysis if the has been enclosed in the report as well. It includes the factors that are currently supporting the growth of regional markets. Additionally, it also consists of details of trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Nevertheless, crude oil, which is one of the key raw materials in the manufacturing of polyoxymethylene, also experienced a sharp fluctuation in prices in the past few years. For POM production, formaldehyde is required, the production of which is highly dependent on crude oil. Crude oil prices from last couple of decades have been very unstable, and can hinder the North America POM market size in the upcoming years.

Based on the competitive landscape, polyoxymethylene market in North America is highly consolidated and includes mention of top-notch companies operating in the market like Mitsubishi Corporation, SABIC, Celanese Corporation, BASF, RTP Company, Westlake Plastics Co., PolyOne Corporation, Polyplastics USA, DuPont,Inc. etc. The document envelops information on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, along with their position in the overall ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Polyoxymethylene Market Size, By Grade, 2013 – 2024

Standard

Reinforced

Impact modified

Recycled

UV stabilized

Special grade

Others

Chapter 5. North America Polyoxymethylene Market Share, By Type, 2013 – 2024

Copolymer Automotive Consumer goods Industrial Electrical & electronics Others

Homopolymer Automotive Consumer goods Industrial Electrical & electronics Others



