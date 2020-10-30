North America Protective Face Masks Market Growth Predicted at -11% through 2026

The market study on North America Protective Face Masks Market offers foolproof analysis on the industry with critical data regarding its foothold in the global industry along with laying emphasis on its applications across myriad end-user sectors.

According to the study, North America protective face masks industry registered a revenue share of USD 141.9 million in 2019 and is projected to record USD 346 million by the end of 2026, in terms of revenue, while increasing at an anticipated growth rate of -11.9% during 2020-2026. Additionally, the study also boasts of vital information on the current market scenario, advancing technologies, expansive competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report describes the factors that carry the ability potentially drive the growth curve of the overall industry over the foreseeable time period, along with focusing on intricate details of the ongoing trends that the North America protective face masks industry is characterized by. The North American protective face masks market, as per given report, is bifurcated on basis of product, distribution channel, end-use, regions, and competitive landscape.

The surgical mask segment held nearly 17% market share in 2019 and will exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period. Surgical masks offer a tighter, and more secure fit to caregivers. This minimizes the chances of infections in surgeries. Growing number of surgeries in the North American region will foster demand for surgical masks. The number of surgeries will increase owing to the growing incidence of chronic diseases in the region. Chronic diseases have been increasing due to a sedentary lifestyle, adoption of smoking, and unhealthy consumption of alcohol.

The overall North America protective face masks market is diversified into various geographies such as U.S., Canada. A complete analysis if the has been enclosed in the report as well. It includes the factors that are currently supporting the growth of regional markets. Additionally, it also consists of details of trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Canada protective face masks market is estimated to grow by more than 430% between 2019 and 2020. The local market expansion can be attributed to increasing number of COVID cases in the country. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding benefits of masks and rising number of surgeries will boost the local industry growth.

Based on the competitive landscape, protective face masks market in North America is highly consolidated and includes mention of top-notch companies operating in the market like 3M, Honeywell, Prestige Ameritech, Cardinal Health, Dentsply Sirona, and Henry Schein. The document envelops information on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, along with their position in the overall ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Protective Face Masks Market Value, By Test Type

4.1. Key trends in North America protective face masks, by product

4.2. Procedure masks

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Surgical masks

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. ASTM level 1

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. ASTM level 2

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.4. ASTM level 3

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. N95 respirators

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Without valve

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.3. With valve

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Face shields

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Disposable

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Reusable

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. North America Protective Face Masks Market Growth, By Distribution Channel

5.1. Key trends in North America protective face masks, by distribution channel

5.2. Distributors

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Pharmacies

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Online stores

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

