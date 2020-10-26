North America Sandblasting Media Market – A USD 3 Billion Opportunity by 2025
Sandblasting media market is rising rapidly in North American region owing to its increasing demand for surface texturing and rust removal on various automotive and marine surfaces during the forecast span.
The research document drafted on North America Sandblasting Media Market provides an in-depth analysis on this industry with accurate details pertaining to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors.
North America sandblasting media industry, as per the given report, is projected to grow exponentially over the coming years 2019-2025. The report also envelops crucial information on the current market scenario, emerging technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth predictions, and market segmentations.
It also offers an idea about vivid factors that would potentially drive the expansion of this industry over the stipulated time period, along with providing details of the ongoing trends that the North America sandblasting media industry is characterized by. The North America sandblasting media market has aptly been divided on basis of product, end-user, regional, and competitive landscape.
Based on product, the market is categorized into aluminum oxide, steel grit, silicon carbide, steel shot, sodium bicarbonate, glass, corn cob, coal slag, staurolite, copper slag, garnet, silicon sand, dry ice, nut shells iron slag and others. Silicon carbide generates maximum revenue in the product market and is estimated to grow with a significant rate during the anticipated period. Silicon carbide is the hardest media among all, which allows it to take minimum time even for polishing hard rocks such as granite. Beside this, silicon carbide removes scales in various mills and is also useful for grinding glass.
According to the analysis, the North American sandblasting media market is diversified into U.S., Canada and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the document. The report incorporates a study on various parameters contributing towards the growth of regional markets, along with the ongoing growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.
Furthermore, its usage in construction sector for concrete surface texturing and treating steel structures, pipes and tubes for descaling and de-sanding will drive the sandblasting media market during the forecast period. Extensive usage of sandblasting media in marine, metalworking, and automotive sector will further expand the product market in North America during the coming years.
The sandblasting media market in North America is highly concentrated and claims presence of vivid companies including Naxos Diskus Schleifmittelwerke, Prince Minerals, Harsco Metals & Minerals, Blastrite, U.S Minerals, etc. The research report lays emphasis on the sales spectrum of each of these companies, their strategies to maintain the foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the global ecosystem.
Chapter 5. North America Sandblasting Media Market Share, by End-use Sector, 2014 – 2025
- Automotive
- Marine
- Aerospace
- Construction
- Metalworking
- Others
