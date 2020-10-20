North America Telemedicine Market Size to Expand at Over 19% CAGR through 2026

The market study on North America Telemedicine Market offers foolproof analysis on the industry with critical data regarding its foothold in the global industry along with laying emphasis on its applications across myriad end-user sectors.

According to the study, North America telemedicine industry registered a revenue share of USD 25.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to record USD 98 billion by the end of 2026, in terms of revenue, while increasing at an anticipated growth rate of 19% during 2020-2026. Additionally, the study also boasts of vital information on the current market scenario, advancing technologies, expansive competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report describes the factors that carry the ability potentially drive the growth curve of the overall industry over the foreseeable time period, along with focusing on intricate details of the ongoing trends that the North America telemedicine industry is characterized by. The North American telemedicine market, as per given report, is bifurcated on basis of type, service, speciality, delivery mode, regions, and competitive landscape.

The telehome segment was valued over USD 9.0 billion in 2019 and considered to be fastest growing segment over forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to increased geriatric population requiring in-home treatment services. It minimizes number of hospital visits offering ease in treatment procedure for the elder age group. Thus, preference for home healthcare services within geriatric population with chronic diseases will augment the segmental growth.

The overall North America telemedicine market is diversified into various geographies such as U.S., Canada. A complete analysis if the has been enclosed in the report as well. It includes the factors that are currently supporting the growth of regional markets. Additionally, it also consists of details of trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Canada telemedicine market is estimated to grow at 20.3% CAGR during analysis timeframe. The market growth is attributed to government initiatives and efforts to improve healthcare access in the country. For instance, the government of Canada announced USD 240.5 million investment for the development and expansion of mental health tools and virtual care during COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, growing awareness, geriatric population, chronic diseases and demand for advanced technologies will boost the local industry growth.

Based on the competitive landscape, telemedicine market in North America is highly consolidated and includes mention of top-notch companies operating in the market like Honeywell International, Teladoc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and BioTelemetry among others. The document envelops information on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, along with their position in the overall ecosystem.

