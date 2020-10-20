North America Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size to Surpass USD 70 Billion by 2026

The market study on North America Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market provides detailed analysis on this industry including substantial details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and applications across myriad end-user industries.

According to this report, the North America virtual private network industry is projected to grow exponentially over the coming years 2020-2026. In line with this, the study also constitutes of crucial information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, strategies undertaken by market rivals, prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, details regarding growth rendering factors and ongoing technological trends that are expected to drive the overall North America virtual private network industry have also been accurately drafted in the research report. The North American virtual private network market has been potentially fragmented based on connectivity, component, type, application, regions, and competitive landscape, whose in-depth study has also been covered in the report.

The VPN service segment is witnessing a growth rate of over 11% in the market from 2020 to 2026. The growing need to manage multiservice traffic and provide flexible connectivity & portability across corporate sites will support the segment growth. VPN services alert enterprise administration when vulnerabilities are detected, ensuring secure end-to-end connectivity across the network infrastructure.

As per the given document, North America virtual private network market has vividly been diversified into regions including U.S., Canada. The report also includes substantial information on various factors that contribute to the overall market growth, trending growth opportunities, current and predicted CAGRs, technologies being used, robust presence of top-notch companies, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

The consumer application segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast timeline. The extensive penetration of smartphones has enabled enterprises to provide a built-in VPN software providing secure & encrypted connection between a private server and public internet connection. The software features an encrypted protective layer for a smartphone’s connection with enterprise resources. The use of smartphones for business purposes is anticipated to propel the VPN market growth.

The virtual private network market in North America is highly consolidated and claims the presence of prominent companies such as AirVPN, AnchorFree GmbH, Anthasoft SA DE CV, Array Networks, Inc., Avast Software s.r.o., BlackBerry Limited, Buffered Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc, Columbitech, Cryptzone, CyberGhost S.A., ExpressVPN, Golden Frog GmbH, Google LLC., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Mudhook Marketing, Inc., NCP Engineering GmbH, NetMotion Software, NordVPN, OPENVPN Inc., Opera Software, Safer Social Ltd., Smith Micro Software, Inc., TunnelBear Inc., Watchguard Technologies, Inc., and Windscribe Limited. Additionally, the document drafted puts forth details on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their market tactics to maintain strong foothold in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share, and their stance in the global ecosystem.

