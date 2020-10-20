North America Windows & Doors Market Revenue to Surpass USD 39 Billion by 2026

The research document drafted on North America Windows & Doors Market provides an in-depth analysis on this industry with accurate details pertaining to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors.

North America windows & doors industry, as per the given report, recorded a valuation of USD 31 billion in 2019, and is likely to exceed USD 39 billion in 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of 5%. The report also envelops crucial information on the current market scenario, emerging technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth predictions, and market segmentations.

It also offers an idea about vivid factors that would potentially drive the expansion of this industry over the stipulated time period, along with providing details of the ongoing trends that the industry is characterized by. The North American windows & doors market has aptly been divided on basis of material, application, regional, and competitive landscape.

Among metals, aluminum is the most used metal in the construction of windows & doors. The usage of aluminum in North America grew substantially from 2016 to 2019. However, the global production of aluminum is growing faster than its demand since April 2014. Besides, it conveys an aesthetically better appearance compared to its uPVC counterparts. Wooden framing is the preferred choice of those architectural & construction firms that endeavors to build a ‘Green Building’ by incorporating natural materials in their construction activities. Incorporating natural materials, such as wood in proofing, will imply a negative Global Warming Potential (GWP), thereby conveying builders with additional financial incentives by providing tax relaxation. Recent stringent regulations along with consumer awareness of the decreasing number of trees may affect the overall business growth. Furthermore, the requirement for regular maintenance owing to the swelling of wood due to moisture contact may further hamper product penetration.

According to the analysis, the North America windows & doors market is diversified into regions and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the document. The report incorporates a study on various parameters contributing towards the growth of regional markets, along with the ongoing growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

The residential construction segment is growing at the highest pace in North America, especially in the U.S. The rising population and increasing disposable incomes in the U.S. have further boosted the demand for residential construction. The residential construction segment was valued at USD 523.43 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Residential, commercial, and institutional constructions will be strong, particularly in California, where housing prices and availability are making it hard for people to live near their place of work. The mountain region of the U.S. will continue witnessing high growth rates for residential construction and will have a solid growth for the windows & doors market in the upcoming years.

The windows & doors market in North America is highly concentrated and claims presence of vivid companies including Anderson Corporation, Pella Corporation, ATIS Group, JELD-WEN, Inc., Vinylguard Window & Door Systems Ltd., and Performance Doorset Solutions Ltd. (PDS). The research report lays emphasis on the sales spectrum of each of these companies, their strategies to maintain the foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the global ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Windows & Doors Market Share, By Material

4.1. North America Windows & Doors market material insights

4.2. uPVC

4.2.1. Market size, 2016 – 2026

4.2.2. Market size by country, 2016 – 2026

4.3. Wood

4.3.1. Market size, 2016 – 2026

4.3.2. Market size by country, 2016 – 2026

4.4. Metal

4.4.1. Market size, 2016 – 2026

4.4.2. Market size by country, 2016 – 2026

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market size, 2016 – 2026

4.5.2. Market size by country, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 5. North America Windows & Doors Market Size, By Application

5.1. North America Windows & Doors market application insights

5.2. Residential

5.2.1. Market size, 2016 – 2026

5.2.2. Market size by country, 2016 – 2026

5.2.3. New residential

5.2.3.1. Market size, 2016 – 2026

5.2.3.2. Market size by country, 2016 – 2026

5.2.4. Improvement & repair

5.2.4.1. Market size, 2016 – 2026

5.2.4.2. Market size by country, 2016 – 2026

5.3. Commercial

5.3.1. Market size, 2016 – 2026

5.3.2. Market size by country, 2016 – 2026

5.3.3. New commercial

5.3.3.1. Market size, 2016 – 2026

5.3.3.2. Market size by country, 2016 – 2026

5.3.4. Improvement & repair

5.3.4.1. Market size, 2016 – 2026

5.3.4.2. Market size by country, 2016 – 2026

