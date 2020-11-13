North America Youth ATV & UTV Market: Global Industry Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast 2024

The North America youth ATV & UTV market appears highly promising, there are a few factors that might prove detrimental to the rapid product penetration in the years ahead. Rising number of accidents that are predominantly attributed to the ignorance of appropriate safety gear along with rash driving by youth could cast an adverse impact on the overall market share. According to an annual report published by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), a total of 337 ATV-related fatalities were recorded across the nation in 2016. However, regulatory authorities including CPSC and other government bodies in various states of the U.S. and Canada are conducting various static and dynamic ATV-testing procedures to drastically improve the handling characteristics and identify methods to enhance the performance of these vehicles.

Owing to increasing preference toward off-roading events and the gradual uptick in recreational spending, the North America youth ATV & UTV market has garnered unprecedented traction in the past few years. Several private agencies, clubs, and organizations have been organizing recreation activities that consist of off-roading events across backcountry roads, trails and cross-country terrains.

Various state governments in the U.S. have been spending millions to construct and maintain off-road routes and trails in national parks – a factor that has invariably benefited the North America youth ATV & UTV market. For instance, the policy board of the State Department of Natural Resources in Wisconsin approved a master plan in 2017 to add 200 miles of routes for ATVs in the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest. Apart from commissioning new trails, the board has completed recreational opportunities analysis of a large parcel of natural area in northern Wisconsin and has further identified potential sites for ATV routes.

Needless to mention, the initiatives being undertaken by government authorities along with increasing budgetary allocations to build new off-road trails would be helpful for recreational enthusiasts and boost adventure sports in the region. That being said, numerous national parks in the states such as Wisconsin in the U.S. have emerged as major geographical terrains that assist North America youth ATV & UTV market participants to expand their commercialization scale in the recent times.

Owing to the launch of high-quality ATVs along with encouraging initiatives being rolled out by various governments across the continent, the North America youth ATV & UTV market is slated to register a commendable CAGR of more than 6.5 percent over the timespan of 2018 to 2024. In addition to this, the new testing guidelines and stringent regulatory overview would lead to the incorporation of more safety features in the forthcoming off-road vehicles, boosting the growth potential of the North America youth ATV and UTV industry.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4. North America Youth ATV & UTV Industry, By Product

4.1. North America Youth ATV & UTV industry share by product, 2017 & 2024

4.1.1. ATV

4.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.1.1.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.1.2. SSV/UTV

4.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.1.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

Chapter 5. North America Youth ATV & UTV Market, By Fuel

5.1. North America Youth ATV & UTV industry share by fuel, 2017 & 2024

5.2. Gasoline

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013–2024

5.3. Electric

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013–2024

