NOS profit drops 42.7% to 79.1 million through September – Executive Digest

The NOS profit fell in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year by 42.7% to 79.1 million euros, the telecommunications operator announced today.

In a statement sent to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM), NOS states that “consolidated net income was € 79.1 million compared to € 138.1 million in the previous year”.

The net profit decreased in the third quarter by 7.9% to 44.1 million euros.

Between January and September total sales amounted to “1,013.6 million euros, which corresponds to a decrease of 7.2% compared to the same period of the previous year”, and telecommunications sales fell by 3.8% to 995.5 million euros this period “.

According to NOS, “the cinema and audiovisual sector made a bigger contribution” with a 52.7% decrease from 2019 and a 33.2% decrease in wholesale sales.

Group sales fell by 6.4% to EUR 346.9 million in the third quarter.

Earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased in the first nine months of the year by 6.5% to EUR 471.2 million.

“In the telecommunications segment, EBITDA fell by 2.6% to 449.9 million euros,” says the company.

Between July and September, EBITDA fell by 7% to 160.6 million euros.

“The third quarter of this year marks the beginning of the recovery of NOS after a period that was heavily marked by the Covid-19 pandemic. That rebound was felt in intense customer and service acquisitions and a relative improvement in sales, which was still down 1.4% but far from the 7.8% decline in the previous quarter, ”he says. NOS Executive President Miguel Almeida, quoted in a statement.

“During this period, NOS has accelerated its investments, which reached 97.8 million euros, strengthened the capacity and resilience of its communications networks and increased the number of homes with new generation networks to 4.8 million,” he adds.

“Our cinema and audiovisual sector has only recovered marginally,” he said, recalling that the cinemas did not reopen until July and with restrictions.

“The postponement of the start of new films has changed the planning for 2020 significantly,” emphasizes Miguel Almeida.

In the nine months as a whole, the average turnover per ticket was 5.3 euros, with the number of tickets sold reaching around two million.

“During the fourth quarter, we successfully concluded an agreement on the sharing of active and passive cellular networks, which enables the faster development of more efficient, more comprehensive and more sustainable networks.” Contribute to the integration and cohesion of the country, ”adds the manager.

“The worsening pandemic is again testing the company’s development of its operations, but as during the most difficult phase of detention, the response from NOS will be impeccable,” he said.

According to the company, since September last year, the number of services offered by NOS increased by 272 thousand or 2.8% to 9.886 million and the number of television services increased by 1.5% to 1.656 million, while mobile communication services increased by 3, 4% to 4.972 million “.

The number of households with access to the new-generation fixed network rose by 4.9% to 4.796 million.

“The telecommunications company continued to show a very resilient ‘performance’, which is reflected in the increase in verified subscriptions,” emphasizes NOS, pointing out that “household consumption has remained stable and there is still some pressure in this segment small and medium-sized enterprises, especially those that are more exposed to the hardest hit sectors such as tourism and restaurants. “

The “drastic reduction” in tourists and international travel has also reduced roaming revenues.

“Despite this situation, NOS increased its investment in the third quarter of this year by 6% to 97.8 million euros compared to the same quarter of the previous year, after investing a total of 269.6 million euros in the first nine months without leasing contracts,” he adds.

NOS “has invested heavily in this period, especially in the telecommunications sector,” says the operator.

“The investments mainly focused on the expansion of the new generation of fixed and mobile networks, creating conditions for improving the quality of the services provided to customers. The Group’s total investment, excluding leases, was € 269.6 million through September, ”he adds.