Not an exact day for the bottom line, US elections

According to the constitutional rules of the United States, elections must always take place “on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November”. This time, the date this requirement is met is November 3rd, but the President’s race doesn’t end there.

Because of the social distance caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, absentee ballots have been accepted and even encouraged in all states in the country, free to devise the schedule most convenient for them. Of the 50 states, 22 plus the District of Columbia will accept ballots delivered after November 3, each with a separate deadline.

This will likely cause delays in disclosing the bottom line, which shouldn’t happen until the week after the election. “Historically, we never knew who the president would be on the day of voting, but this year we certainly need to be much more patient,” said Steve Olsen, president of BallotTrax, a technology company that allows citizens of some regions to monitor every step of their voting by post.

The organization currently monitors 80 million ballots in the five states in which it operates and confirms the legitimacy of the process in all states. “It is impossible to imagine a massive fraudulent system that can violate all security steps,” adds Oslen.

The executive’s speech contradicts Donald Trump’s rhetoric against this voting method. “Postal ballot papers increase the risk of crime and election fraud significantly,” the Republican tweeted in April this year, despite having used this feature in previous elections. Since then, the president has insisted on this theory with no evidence to support his allegations.

Even without data, the idea spread to American voters, especially Republicans. This disbelief in the electoral process opens a void for questions about the outcome of the country’s ballot box, regardless of who the winner is – and that’s one of the biggest concerns of Georgetown University attorney and law professor Rosa Brooks.

Unsure whether Trump could oppose the election result and leave the White House, Brooks brought together a renowned team of lawyers, political scientists, journalists, Congressmen, economists, and other professionals including Democrats and Republicans to investigate all of the results Choice through an interactive experiment. Any hypothetical scenarios raised by the group would inevitably lead to violence or a political stalemate.

The discovery takes on new shape when compared to data revealed by the FBI regarding requests to analyze the carrying of a weapon. According to the American agency, ratings for firearms handling in the country rose 93% between March and July this year.

According to the latest survey by the Small Arms Survey, a research organization specializing in the field, there are 393 million weapons in the US. That is, if every man, woman, and child in the country had a weapon in their possession, there would still be 67 million additional weapons.

The problem is that the American people are not only more armed than ever, they are also more polarized. “I think our nation has always been divided, it’s not something that started in the last election. But I think this widening of the separation is in large part due to social media, which allows candidates to get into falsehoods Ears of their constituents to whisper without society being able to refute or verify information, “says Tarun Wadhwa, author, speaker and researcher for social media and politics.

Despite the sophisticated mechanisms used to target social media, the algorithms predict Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. The FiveThirtyEight project, which specializes in probability analysis, simulated the election 40,000 times with different combinations of states. For every 100 possible outcomes, Biden appears as the winner in 88. According to the software’s calculations, the state of Pennsylvania could make that choice – and the polls suggest a blue wave in the area with a 3.6% advantage. Candidates are practically bound in the states of Ohio, Maine, Iowa, Florida, and Texas.

To try to give a “little boost” in these so-called pendulum states, the office of the Democratic Party in California is relying on the undecided. “We are calling those who have not yet decided on their candidates in states like Florida and Arizona because they have the election in hand,” Rusty Hicks, chairman of the Democratic Party in California, told Brasil de Fato.

The Republicans, in turn, cultivate positivism. “It’s been an unusual year, but as we get closer to the final stretch, we’re optimistic,” said Samantha Henson, spokeswoman for the California Republican Party.

About 70 million Americans, or one-third of the population, have already voted. That number is more than half of all voters who voted in the last presidential election in 2016.

Edition: Vivian Fernandes