Not everyone is on the government’s side. These are the reactions of the parties to the new state of emergency – Executive Digest

According to the centrist leader, the government “has a communication problem and has turned this pandemic into a pandemic. Because they shuffled the Portuguese and kept shuffling. For example, shopping centers can still operate now, but outdoor trade shows are prohibited. These are advances and setbacks that undermine the confidence of the Portuguese, ”he affirmed. “And we can see from the examples from abroad that a large part of our success depends on the ability of the Portuguese to trust government decisions,” he concluded.

Without full support for full restriction, which it does not, Chega does not believe that curfew should be a nationwide measure: “We are not convinced that this is a measure that will be extended without harmful consequences can “. said André Ventura. Countries that have already implemented this measure do not see any improvement in the situation, according to the MEP.

André Ventura, on the other hand, emphasized from the outset the “serious economic impact on areas already affected” such as restaurants, hotels and the various related industries if the curfew is applied generically and without caution.

Regardless of the decision that can be made regarding the state of emergency, leave a warning: “If, in the first phase, we ask companies to keep jobs despite restrictions; This time we can’t just ask the same thing anymore. As in Germany and other countries, the state must work out a plan to cover the losses in these sectors. “

Otherwise it will be “a real tragedy of bankruptcy after bankruptcy,” predicts the leader of Chega. The party would therefore prefer measures that would, for example, lead to the spread of temperature control. “We can have one of the greatest crises in national history of breakdown, bankruptcy and unemployment with long-term consequences,” he concludes.

In the case of PAN, he “agrees with the importance of the document submitted by the Prime Minister to enact the state of emergency,” affirmed André Silva. “Without massively restricting people’s freedom, the necessary measures will ultimately be allowed for this period,” he said.

However, the PAN chief did not fail to give warnings. He recalled that we are still months away from the elections and that the “state of emergency cannot restrict the activities of presidential candidates” and that the call for a revision of the rule prohibiting the functioning of fairs and markets has been abandoned.

The last, to be received by the President of the Republic, the Socialist Party, announced that “he is in favor of the proposal for a declaration of a state of emergency,” as confirmed by José Luís Carneiro.

“Since the government believes it has legal instruments to combat the pandemic, we have just informed the President of the Republic that the Socialist Party supports the adoption of the proposal for a state of emergency. A proposal that, of course, is limited to needs and does not neglect the conditions to allow the government to adjust policies to combat the pandemic, ”the official reiterated.

From the outset, Carneiro referred to the conformity of measures to limit movements on certain days of the week and at certain times, but also to the “legal and constitutional conformation” of access to public services, commercial and cultural facilities. This conformation also extends to the mobilization of resources in the public and private sectors.

The PS therefore advocated “time-limited, appropriate and needs-based measures,” he said.

Regarding the consensus in parliament and the risk that the PS is alone in defending a new state of emergency, the PS deputy general secretary was optimistic and said “imagine a very comfortable majority”.

As for the state of emergency deadlines, he also refused to provide details. However, José Luís Carneiro defended that “the sooner the decision”, the better the government will be able to take new measures.

The vote against

“Government action is taken from the wrong point of view. As with permission to open shopping centers, however, open-air fairs are prohibited. Or the long traffic lines that formed near the bridge on Friday. These are examples of the inapplicability of these measures ”, affirmed the Secretary General of the PCP, Jerónimo de Sousa.

The statements were made at the end of the meeting with the President of the Republic that Monday in the context of the round that Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is holding today.

When asked about the Communist Party’s position on the government’s proposal for a new state of emergency, he stated: “We do not agree to the new state of emergency because it will not respond to the situation. We cannot go through repression, we can go through counseling. This is our position because it will not solve anything: the NHS needs more beds, more resources and skilled workers, and not these measures without applicability. “

In addition to declaring a state of emergency, the most urgent actions are strengthening the NHS, helping homes and diagnosing and controlling their transfer chairs, and helping small businesses. “And the central question that is asked is: Does the state of emergency answer the questions that bother the Portuguese? And that’s why we are seeing incomprehensible measures, ”he affirmed.

To ensure that “the PCP debate is political,” the official ruled out any action to halt the return to the state of emergency.

Still no decision

João Cotrim de Figueiredo, President of the Liberal Initiative (IL), said the party would “wait for the decree and its text”, adding that the party does not like “states of emergency with blank checks”.

The MP pointed out what is lacking in the fight against the pandemic in the country, namely the quality and reliability of the data used to convert information into risk maps and the delay in performing rapid tests. “Given this ability to cope with the pandemic in terms of computing and communications handling, we are now forced to think about the state of emergency,” said João Cotrim de Figueiredo.

“We will wait for the decree and its wording, as we know we do not like states of emergency, especially states of emergency with blank checks, as well as the resource without any restriction on private, cooperative or social assets,” added the person in charge in an interview with journalists.

When asked about the feasibility of the state of emergency, the IL president said he had to see the document. It is recalled that the party voted against the state of emergency twice in March and April.

The PEV – ecological party “Os Verdes” has expressed its position with reservation. With “reservations and reasonable doubts” about the need for a state of emergency for the measures envisaged by the government to combat the pandemic, but reserved the final position for the time the decree is known.

“We have reservations and well-founded doubts about the need for a state of emergency. The planned measures are constitutionally and legally secured ”, said the parliamentary chairman of the ENP, José Luís Ferreira.

The party “has not yet recognized the benefits” of the March declaration of emergency, arguing that key measures – such as the closure of schools or the voluntary childbirth of the Portuguese – took place “before or on the verge” of that period, he added .

“And there is another problem: when it is time to end the state of emergency, the perception remains that everything is solved,” he warned, however, reserving a final decision on when a possible presidential decree would be over that matter.

On the other hand, the ENP parliamentary chairman called for the discussion on how to fight the pandemic to be “not reduced to a state of emergency” in order to defend the need to “strengthen the SNS” and better explain the government’s actions.

“When the government says that people cannot be reunited with their families but can go to shows, it has to be explained that there is social distance in shows,” he explained by way of example, if you don’t understand the measures, “they tend to be devalue. ” them and don’t take them too seriously ”.

On behalf of the Bloco de Esquerda, Catarina Martins said this Monday in the Palace of Belém that the party would only make a decision on the state of emergency if it “knows the exact text”.

“It is our belief and we have already passed it on to the government,” the blocker said, adding that BE “will carefully analyze what is presented”.

Catarina Martins believes that many mechanisms can be put in place “through parliamentary legislation that does not require a state of emergency”. “It’s not necessarily the most appropriate tool for this moment,” he said.

The official reiterated the importance of strengthening the National Health Service (SNS). “We are pleased that the government will finally use the resources of the private and social sector,” he said of the civil law requirements for the private sector provided for in the Basic Law on Health.

BE believes that the numbers infected are severe and that containment measures need to protect the NHS above all else. “We will analyze the text of the state of emergency when it arrives,” affirmed the blocker.