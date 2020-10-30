Not everyone will like sculpture in Stuttgart 21

Opinions differ on the Stuttgart 21 railway project. There could be no other way for a new sculpture on the subject. The gigantic satirical figure in the center of the state capital certainly won’t please everyone. But that’s how Peter Lenk’s works are.

Stuttgart (dpa) – The controversial Stuttgart 21 railway project has haunted many people – now enthusiasm has become a huge art. On Monday evening, the elaborate construction of a sculpture by satirist Peter Lenk entitled “S 21. The Monument – Chronicles of a Grotesque Derailment” began in front of the Stuttgart City Hall. It is nine meters high, weighs ten tons and will certainly excite one or the other soul.

In total, more than 150 figures can be seen on the sculpture, which are meant to remember the actors involved in the multi-billion dollar project. The heart of the satirical artwork is a Laocoon-based figure from Greek mythology. He tried to prevent the wooden horse from entering Troy, and was later wounded by snakes and killed. Lenk’s “Swabian Laocoon” carries the trains of Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Verdi) and fights with ICE wagons instead of queues.

According to the 73-year-old artist, the project cost around 140,000 euros, not counting his 3,500 hours of work. Most of the costs were financed through donations. He received a whopping 110,000 euros from just under 780 donors, explains Lenk, who has already caused a sensation with other figures, often undressed, with an unadorned view of body shapes or parts such as large bellies, correct buttocks and sagging breasts. His works primarily target grievances in politics and business and always caters to historical or contemporary celebrities.

His unusual new “model”, the Stuttgart 21 railway project, includes the renovation of the main station and the new line from Wendlingen to Ulm. According to the latest estimates, the mega-construction will cost 8.2 billion euros. The protest against the project has shaped the history of the city like no other topic in recent years.

The city of Stuttgart approved the Lenk giants after weeks of hesitation. It is now part of a new sculpture gallery that can be seen until March. The works of Hermann-Christian Zimmerle and Erik Sturm have already been set up.