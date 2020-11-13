Not From Concentrate Puree Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Demand, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report adds Global Not From Concentrate Puree report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, companies active in the industry and forecasts for the coming years.

Rising health concerns, and growing consumer inclination towards healthier and natural foods and beverages are driving the market growth. NFC products offer nutritional benefits as the juice or puree squeezed directly from the fruit or vegetable is free of sugar or added water, thereby encouraging the product consumption.

Speaking of the food application spectrum, the market is split into food and beverage. Food segment is further divided into baby foods, dairy & frozen products, bakery & confectionary, and others, wherein baby foods segment is expected to see significant gains in the coming years. The growth can be attributed to newly developed infant clinical nutrition formulations. NFC puree-based baby foods are highly nourishing and delicious, and undergo lesser processing than other food products which aids in retaining most of the nutrients. Furthermore, growing availability of varied baby food with different flavors with cost-effective prices will foster the segment growth in the ensuing years.

In terms of form, liquid segment is anticipated to record strong growth over the forecast period, driven by enhanced taste and the constant introduction of newer flavors and product varieties. Moreover, liquid purees are ideal for preparing juice beverages and smoothies which is further boosting product sales.

Based on fruit, the market is categorized into berry fruit, citrus fruit, exotic fruit, and orchard fruit. Exotic fruit segment is further divided into banana, mango, melon, pineapple, and tomato. Banana segment is expected to witness robust growth throughout the forecast duration, owing to easy processing methods and abundant availability of this fruit across the globe.

With respect to the category, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional, wherein conventional category is slated to display significant growth over the forecast timeline, owing to low cost benefits of traditional farming practices. Conventional fruits are proven safe for consumption among individuals of all age groups as they do not contain harmful chemicals or pesticides, resulting in an enhanced product demand.

Considering the regional outlook, Latin America NFC puree market is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 5% CAGR through 2026, primarily driven by the abundance of high quality and variety of tropic fruits in the region. Moreover, growing health concerns in the region are encouraging people to include NFC puree-based foods and beverages into their diets.

Major players operating in global not from concentrate (NFC) puree market are Hain Celestial Group, Tree Top, SunOpta, Inc., Les vergers Boiron, Milne Fruit Products, Inc., Symrise AG, Prodalim Group, CitroGlobe Srl, Maser Fruits, Ningxia Zaokang Biotech Co., Ltd., D C Williamson Limited, SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients, Encore Fruit Marketing, Inc., Nile Fruits, Primor Natural Fruit Purees, Frupak, Monin Incorporated, Döhler Group, Santos Enterprise Food B.V., and Kerr Concentrates.

