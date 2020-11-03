Not talking on the subway, including on your cell phone, reduces the risk of infection, say experts – Executive Digest

Since the new coronavirus is transmitted through aerosols (small particles that are suspended in the air), the Spanish Superior Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) recommended keeping quiet when you are on the subway, i.e. not even on your cell phone to speak to reduce the risk of infection.

Therefore, in addition to physical distance, the use of a mask, and hand hygiene, this type of transportation should also avoid speaking. “Ideally, the subway should say, ‘Silence, always,'” said a CSIS atmospheric aerosol scientist, María Cruz Minguillón, in an interview with Catalan radio RAC1.

As you mentioned earlier, there is a risk when passengers “stay still and with a tight-fitting mask [de ser infetado] decreases dramatically ”. “If I talk on my cell phone and speak loudly because there is noise in the subway, 50 times more aerosols are emitted,” added the researcher.

Minguillón explained that the ventilation in the subway was not very good. With that in mind, it is important that the air is as polluted as possible when someone is infected in the vehicle. He therefore recommends not speaking on the phone either.

However, the CSIC scientist admitted that the fact that the subway journeys are short makes it difficult to contagion.