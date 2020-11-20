Not yet grown at 75

Pippi Longstocking – her full name is Pippilotta Viktualia Rollgardina Peppermint, the daughter of Efraim Longstocking – is a self-confident nine-year-old with freckles, red hair and braids. He lives with the monkey “Herr Nilsson” and a gray apple (in the film the horse is called “Little Uncle”) in the “Villa Kunterbunt”. He claims that his mother is an angel in heaven and his father is the captain of the ship “Hoppetosse”. The former “horror of the seas” now lives like a king on the island of Taka-Tuka-Land in the South Sea. Pippi’s best friends are Tommy and Annika Settergren, who live in the neighborhood and accompany them on their adventures. Since Pippi lives in the villa without her parents, she can do whatever she wants. She is financially independent because her father gave her gold coins. Pippi regularly causes havoc and likes to tell fabulous stories, which she prefers to live on in her travels with her father. Most of the time, however, as she herself admits, they come from her vivid imagination.

Swede Astrid Lindgren came up with the idea for this children’s book, which would become one of the most successful in the world in the winter of 1941. Her seven-year-old daughter Karin had to stay sick in bed. “Mom, tell me something about Pippi Longstocking,” the little boy would have asked. She liked to come up with funny and weird names. The mother didn’t take long and spontaneously came up with a story about a red-haired girl. After all, Karin has always wanted to hear new adventures from Pippi, even when she was in good health. So Lindgren wrote the lyrics and gave them to his daughter for her birthday. Astrid Lindgren had already published short stories and Christmas fairy tales in the newspapers. But when he sent his Pippi story to the famous Swedish publisher Bonnier, he received a rejection. The boss feared he would give his children foolish ideas. It wasn’t until the Rabén & Sjögren publishing house printed the book and even hired Astrid Lindgren as editor.

Pippi Longstocking is his most famous figure. Although the book was initially controversial in Sweden due to its strong and eloquent main character – Pippi embodied the “free child” in the sense of reform pedagogy – it helped the new narrative form make a breakthrough from the child’s point of view. After “Pippi Longstocking”, “Pippi Longstocking gets on board” and “Pippi in Taka-Tuka-Land”, Lindgren published other children’s books, such as “Kalle Blomquist” in 1946, “We children from Bullerbü” in 1947, “Karlsson from the roof “in 1955, 1963” Michel di Lönneberga “and 1981” Ronja the thief’s daughter “. In total, the Swede wrote about 70 children’s books. The illustrations by Ingrid Vang Nyman, who had already drawn the original Swedish edition published in 1945 and who, in addition to books, was also responsible for Pippi’s illustrated stories in the Swedish children’s magazine “Klumpe Dumpe” in the late 1950s, presumably they also contributed to Pippi Longstocking’s worldwide success.

In an interview Michelle Obama called her first favorite book “Pippi Longstocking”: “I was really fascinated by this strong girl who was at the center of everything. In a way, Pippi was almost magical, stronger and tougher than all the others”. Because the intelligent girl has extraordinary qualities that other children envy. Pippi is brave and so strong that she beats a wrestler in the circus or lifts her horse, even when Tommy and Annika are sitting on it. “We have never tried it before, so it will definitely work well” is Pippi’s attitude when he dares to try something unknown. And he can get something positive out of almost any situation. “Don’t wait for people to smile at you … Show them how to do it,” advises cheerful Pippi. She is also very confident: “What do you find so adorable?” Tommy asked her once. “Me,” he says happily.

Pippi has very different names in different countries: in the Swedish original it is called “Pippi Långstrump”, so the German and English names “Pippi Longstocking” and “Pippi Longstocking” are very much based on the original. In French it is called “Fifi Brindacier”, in China “Changwazi Pipi”, in Thailand “Pippi Thung-Taow Yaow” and in Vietnam “Pippi Tat Dai”. Pippi’s books have been translated into 107 languages ​​and the total circulation is approximately 165 million copies. Lindgren has sold more than 20 million books in Germany alone.

From the late 1960s onwards, the four films directed by Olle Hellbom with actress Inger Nilsson in the title role: “Pippi Longstocking” (1969), “Pippi Goes Overboard” (1969), “made even more aware. Pippi in Taka-Tuka-Land “(1970) and” Pippi out of control “(1970). Little Inger was only eight years old when her father signed her up for an audition. Eventually, she was selected for the coveted role from among 8,000 children. “Two times three is four Widdewiddewitt and three is nine! I make the world of Aries as I like …” Pippi sings in his films. There was also a 21-part television series for which Astrid Lindgren wrote the scripts. A new feature film about Pippi will also be released soon.

Astrid Anna Emilia Ericsson – her name was Lindgren only after her marriage – was born on November 14, 1907, the second of four children on a farm in the Swedish village of Vimmerby: with her three brothers she lived exactly the childhood of an illustrated book that he then saw in his stories held firm. “The best time of my life was when I was allowed to play. Like Pippi, I didn’t find growth particularly desirable,” he later recalled.

When she suddenly became pregnant with a married man when she was only 18, she had to leave town. She started a new life in Stockholm, worked as a secretary and married Sture Lindgren, with whom she also had a daughter Karin in 1934. Her cheeky Pippi was also a quiet revenge on the petty bourgeois she fled from. “I’m just a farmer from Småland,” she said, “when I write I’m out of reach for all worries.”

She used her success as a writer to advocate for human and animal rights. “If I’ve been able to illuminate even one dark childhood, I’m satisfied,” she said, defining her literary goal in life. Astrid Lindgren died in Stockholm on January 28, 2002 at the age of 94. He lives in the children of his stories.