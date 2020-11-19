Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market 2020 with COVID-19 After Effects – Growth Drivers, Top Key Players, Industry Segments and Forecast to 2026

The latest report includes Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the Nuclear Imaging Equipment Industry, it includes on Industry Upstream, Industry Downstream, Industry Channels, Industry Competition, and finally on Industry Employment

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Size study, by Product (SPECT – Hybrid SPECT, Standalone SPECT, Hybrid PET, Planar Scintigraphy), by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology), by End-Use (Hospitals, Imaging Center, Academic & Research Centers, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market valued approximately USD 1.80 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Nuclear imaging equipment uses radioactive substances or tracers for the purpose of imaging. Nuclear imaging is a nascent imaging technology that uses small quantity of radioactive substance linked to compounds used by the body’s cells or compounds that attach to tumor cells. Using special detection apparatus, the radioactive substances can be located in the body to see when and where they concentrate, and this technique has the capacity of improving disease prevention, clinical research, medical diagnosis and treatment.

The leading Market players mainly include-

CMR Naviscan Corporation

DDD-Diagnostic A/S

Digirad Corporation

GE Healthcare

Mediso Medical Imaging System Ltd.

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens AG

Surgiceye GmbH

Technological advancements such as hybrid imaging, increasing prevalence of cancer & cardiovascular diseases, and the development of molecular imaging in medical diagnostic are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand from emerging economies is likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, nuclear imaging equipment also offers various benefits such as it makes complex medical procedure easier, it improves method for early detection, it also offers additional treatment plans and so on. These benefits are also increasing demand of nuclear imaging equipment across the world. However, high cost of imaging equipment and unfavorable government regulation are the key restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

By Product:

o SPECT – Hybrid SPECT

o Standalone SPECT

o Hybrid PET

o Planar Scintigraphy

By Application:

o Oncology

o Cardiology

o Neurology

By End-Use:

o Hospitals

o Imaging Center

o Academic & Research Centers

o Others

The regional analysis of Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to advancement in technology and rising development of molecular imaging in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Nuclear Imaging Equipment market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR owing to rising prevalence of cancer among people and increasing adoption of nuclear imaging equipment in the region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Table of Content

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Applications of Nuclear Imaging Equipment , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Nuclear Imaging Equipment , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, European Union & Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Nuclear Imaging Equipment Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to analyze the Nuclear Imaging Equipment Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Nuclear Imaging Equipment ;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type [, Lignite, Sub-Bituminous, Bituminous & Anthracite], Market Trend by Application [Power, Iron & Steel & Cement];

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Nuclear Imaging Equipment ;

Chapter 12, to describe Nuclear Imaging Equipment Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nuclear Imaging Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

