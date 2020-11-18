Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Growth, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

The ‘Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market’ research report delivers a comprehensive analysis on the newest market drivers. The report also offers extracts regarding statistics, market valuation and revenue estimates, which further strengthens its status in the competitive spectrum and growth trends embraced by leading manufacturers in the business.

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2025.

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market valued approximately USD 1.80 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Nuclear imaging equipment uses radioactive substances or tracers for the purpose of imaging. Nuclear imaging is a nascent imaging technology that uses small quantity of radioactive substance linked to compounds used by the body’s cells or compounds that attach to tumor cells. Using special detection apparatus, the radioactive substances can be located in the body to see when and where they concentrate, and this technique has the capacity of improving disease prevention, clinical research, medical diagnosis and treatment.

Technological advancements such as hybrid imaging, increasing prevalence of cancer & cardiovascular diseases, and the development of molecular imaging in medical diagnostic are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand from emerging economies is likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, nuclear imaging equipment also offers various benefits such as it makes complex medical procedure easier, it improves method for early detection, it also offers additional treatment plans and so on. These benefits are also increasing demand of nuclear imaging equipment across the world. However, high cost of imaging equipment and unfavorable government regulation are the key restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to advancement in technology and rising development of molecular imaging in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Nuclear Imaging Equipment market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR owing to rising prevalence of cancer among people and increasing adoption of nuclear imaging equipment in the region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

CMR Naviscan Corporation

DDD-Diagnostic A/S

Digirad Corporation

GE Healthcare

Mediso Medical Imaging System Ltd.

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens AG

Surgiceye GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

o SPECT – Hybrid SPECT

o Standalone SPECT

o Hybrid PET

o Planar Scintigraphy

By Application:

o Oncology

o Cardiology

o Neurology

By End-Use:

o Hospitals

o Imaging Center

o Academic & Research Centers

o Others

By Regions:

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market in Market Study:

o Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

o Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

o Venture capitalists

o Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

o Third-party knowledge providers

o Investment bankers

o Investors

