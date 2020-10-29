Number of people infected with Covid-19 in Portugal: 4224 in the last 24 hours. 33 patients died – society

This Thursday, Portugal counts 33 more Covid-19-related deaths and a new record of daily cases: 4,224 new confirmed cases of infection, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) epidemiological bulletin.

According to the bulletin published this Thursday, Portugal has recorded 132,616 confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus and 2,428 deaths.

Of the 33 deaths, 16 occurred in the north, 12 in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo and five in the center.

In terms of hospital stays, the number of hospital stays continues to rise. 1,834 people are currently employed, 40 more than on Wednesday, and 269 of them are in intensive care units, seven more than yesterday.

Health officials now have 64,426 people under surveillance, an additional 1,969 in the last 24 hours. DGS also shows that 54,486 cases are active, plus 2,490.

1,701 cases have been recovered in the past 24 hours, a total of 75,702 since the pandemic began. The north region has the highest number of new infections per day with more than 2,474 daily.