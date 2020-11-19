Nutrition & Supplements Market 2020, Size, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast To 2025

The ‘Nutrition & Supplements Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Nutrition & Supplements Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The market growth is primarily driven by growing incidence of chronic diseases, geriatric population and rising cost of healthcare. Rise in purchasing power of individuals is another factor which is positively influencing the growth. Moreover, numerous health benefits associated with the supplements such as protection from cold and flu, strengthening the immune system, rheumatic diseases, treat of arthritis, allergies, lower cholesterol, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases etc. at lower costs which is further augmenting the demand for these products. Besides this, increasing health awareness among people and surge in adoption of nutrition products in order to prevent or reduce malnutrition is likely to boost the market in the near future. However, false promising and negative publicity of the products are expected to hamper the market growth.

The leading players in the market are:

Nestle

Bayer

Amway International (Alticor Inc.)

GNC

Sanofi

Abbott Nutrition (Abbott)

Pfizer

The regional analysis of Nutrition & Supplements Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Nutrition & Supplements Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Nutrition & Supplements market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Nutrition & Supplements Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Nutrition & Supplements Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Nutrition & Supplements Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Powder

Soft Gels

Others

By Application:

Medical Food

Sports Nutrition

Additional Supplements

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Nutrition & Supplements Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Nutrition & Supplements Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Nutrition & Supplements Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Nutrition & Supplements Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Nutrition & Supplements Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Nutrition & Supplements Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Nutrition & Supplements Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Key Buying Criteria

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.6. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Nutrition & Supplements Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Nutrition & Supplements Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Tablets

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Capsules

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Liquid

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Powder

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Soft Gels

5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6. Others

5.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Nutrition & Supplements Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Nutrition & Supplements Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Medical Food

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Sports Nutrition

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Additional Supplements

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Global Nutrition & Supplements Market, by Regional Analysis

7.1. Nutrition & Supplements Market, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)

7.2. North America Nutrition & Supplements Market Snapshot

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.2.1.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.2.2.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.2.2.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3. Europe Nutrition & Supplements Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K.

7.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.1.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Rest of Europe

7.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4. Asia Nutrition & Supplements Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China

7.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.1.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.2. India

7.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.2.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.2.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.3.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.3.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.4.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.4.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.5. Latin America Nutrition & Supplements Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.5.1.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.5.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.5.2. Mexico

7.5.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.5.2.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.5.2.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

