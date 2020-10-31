Nutritionists urge the government to take “immediate action” to combat bad eating habits – Executive Digest

The Order of Nutritionists has called for “immediate government action” to respond to the poor eating habits of the Portuguese, announced today in an annual report from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

“The Order of Nutritionists calls for immediate government action to respond to the poor eating habits of the Portuguese known this Saturday October 31st with the publication of the annual report of the National Program for the Promotion of a Healthy Diet (PNPAS). ”Announces in a statement.

According to the press release, nutritionists are “concerned about the Portuguese eating habits,” which are “inadequate and are among the five factors most contributing to the loss of years of healthy life”.

The high consumption of red meat, the low consumption of whole grains and the high consumption of salt are among these factors the habits that according to the analysis carried out, the PNPAS annual report, published today by DGS.

“These results confirm what we have defended: there is a need for more pace and intensity on the part of the government to change national eating habits, which we see are responsible for most of the diseases that plague the lives of the Portuguese,” he thinks the President of the Order of Nutritionists.

Alexandra Bento also points out that these diseases “are even risk factors for Covid-19 and cannot be secondary at any point in time and given this pandemic crisis”.

“The conclusions known today predict a marked increase in chronic food-related diseases in the near future. If immediate action is not taken, the national health picture will deteriorate year by year,” said the president.

The press release recalls that “around 45% of respondents in a DGS study conducted in May 2020 said they had changed their eating habits while in detention, and nearly 42% admitted it was for the worse”.

The study published today concludes that the delivery of nutritional care, particularly with regard to hospital health care, has improved as the regulation that entered into force in 2018, establishing the identification of nutritional risk for all hospitalized patients.

“Most National Health Service hospital departments (68.3%) are currently conducting nutritional risk screening,” the same note emphasizes.

In addition to a diagnosis of the epidemiological situation, the document should also contain data to assess the results obtained with various measures that PNPAS has implemented in recent years.

The study also assessed the impact of the November 2019 “Eat Better, A Recipe for Life” campaign, which is estimated to have reached “half a million Portuguese people” who have had contact with the initiative and understood the message it was conveying. emphasizes DGS in a statement.