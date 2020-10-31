“Obvious unconstitutionality”: André Ventura reacts to Chega’s refusal to take precautionary measures against traffic restrictions – politics

The Supreme Administrative Court (STA) today unanimously denied Chega’s precaution against the government’s circulation restrictions until Tuesday, the executive source told Lusa.

An executive source said that in addition to Chegas’ measures, a second precautionary measure with the same objective, but not from parties or organizations, was also rejected by the SDA.

“STA believed that in the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a legal basis for imposing restrictions on circulation and that there was no violation of citizens’ freedoms and guarantees,” he added.

The government on Friday denied Chega’s precautionary measure against the circulation restrictions imposed until Tuesday, claiming that a political party has no right to take legal action in defense of citizens.

STA gave the executive a good reason to view the precautionary measure taken by Chega as “inadmissible”.

“It is unbelievable that the court is taking refuge in a formal matter in order not to decide on the obvious unconstitutionality of this government decision,” said André Ventura.

In the response to the Supreme Administrative Court, to which the Lusa Agency had access, the state legal competence center defended that Chega ‘s claim “must be completely dismissed” and justified this with 195 points.

From the government’s point of view, there is “active illegitimacy of the applicant” from the start, in which case the political party Chega, since it is not the “holder of the fundamental rights asserted”, cannot “act under the law of popular action” and has no ” Right to intervene in the defense of citizens “.

The precautionary measure initiated by Chega was aimed at preventing the measures adopted in a resolution of the Council of Ministers that came into force on Friday to limit the movement of people outside the community by Tuesday, 6 a.m. as part of the measures to contain the Covid-19 Pandemic.