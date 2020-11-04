Occupancy per room in the Algarve drops by 57% in October – Executive Digest

The average occupancy per room in the Algarve fell by 57.4% in October compared to the same period in 2019 and was 30.3%, the lowest level ever in the same month, which AHETA is estimated today.

The Association of Hotels and Tourism Companies of the Algarve (AHETA) has announced the preliminary data of its study office on the occupation of the last month in the hotel units in the region and also the decrease in the volume of sales of 60.1% compared to the homologous period of 2019.

“The average worldwide occupancy per room was 30.3%, 57.4% below the value verified in 2019 and was by far the lowest record ever in October,” complained AHETA in the statement in which the data was revealed.

Contributing to this decline in average occupancy per room were the UK market, which fell 89%, the German market, which fell 58.2% from October 2019, and the Irish market, which fell by less than 91.7%. %, pointed out the Algarve trade association.

In contrast, there was the Portuguese market, which “saw the only increase in registrations (+ 58.6%) compared to the same month last year,” emphasized AHETA.

“The sales volume fell by 60.1%,” added the Algarve Association based in Albufeira in the Faro district.

The same source has also provided data on the numbers verified in the first 10 months of 2020, which show that “the fourth occupancy since the start of the year saw an average decrease of 55.1% and the volume of sales a decrease of 58 1%” .

“The year-on-year decrease in occupancy during the tourist season (April to October) is 64.6%, while sales decreased by 66% over the same period,” said AHETA.