Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Share, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth and Regional Forecast To 2024

Market Study Report, LLC, has added an exhaustive research study of the Off-Highway Vehicle Engine Market, detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market study will aid in seeking out new business opportunities and fine-tuning existing marketing strategies through insights regarding SWOT analysis, market valuation, competitive spectrum, regional share, and revenue predictions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Off-Highway Vehicle Engine market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13500 million by 2024, from US$ 11900 million in 2019. This report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Off Highway Vehicle Engine business. An off-road vehicle is considered to be any type of vehicle which is capable of driving on and off paved or gravel surface. It is generally characterized by having large tires with deep, open treads, a flexible suspension, or even caterpillar tracks. Other vehicles that do not travel public streets or highways are generally termed off-highway vehicles, including tractors, forklifts, cranes, backhoes, bulldozers, and golf carts. Off Highway Vehicle Engine is the engine specifically designed for off road vehicle.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Cummins

Caterpillar

Kubota

MAN

Volvo Penta

FPT

Yanmar

Deutz

Yuchai

Deere

Weichai Power

Yunnei Power

Mitsubishi

Isuzu

Lombardini

Quanchai

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for off-highway vehicle engine in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced off-highway vehicle engine. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of construction fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on agricultural machinery, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of off-highway vehicle engine will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Globally, the off-highway vehicle engine industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of off-highway vehicle engine is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Cummins, Caterpillar, MAN, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their off-highway vehicle engine and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied about 27% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global off-highway vehicle engine industry because of their market share and technology status of off-highway vehicle engine.

The consumption volume of off-highway vehicle engine is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of off-highway vehicle engine industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of off-highway vehicle engine is still promising.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Off Highway Vehicle Engine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Off Highway Vehicle Engine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Under 50 Hp

50-100 Hp

Above 100 Hp

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Construction Machinery

Agricultural Machinery

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Off Highway Vehicle Engine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Off Highway Vehicle Engine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Off Highway Vehicle Engine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Off Highway Vehicle Engine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Off Highway Vehicle Engine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Segment by Type

2.2.1 Under 50 Hp

2.2.2 50-100 Hp

2.2.3 Above 100 Hp

2.3 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Segment by Application

2.4.1 Construction Machinery

2.4.2 Agricultural Machinery

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine by Players

3.1 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Off Highway Vehicle Engine Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Off Highway Vehicle Engine by Regions

4.1 Off Highway Vehicle Engine by Regions

4.1.1 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Off Highway Vehicle Engine Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Off Highway Vehicle Engine Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Off Highway Vehicle Engine by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Off Highway Vehicle Engine Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Off Highway Vehicle Engine by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Off Highway Vehicle Engine Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Off Highway Vehicle Engine Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Distributors

10.3 Off Highway Vehicle Engine Customer

Continue….

