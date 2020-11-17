Off-Road Vehicles Market: Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024

Regionally speaking, California, Texas, and Arizona stand as the chief revenue pockets for the U.S. off-road vehicles market. in 2017, California held around 10% of the U.S. off-road vehicles industry share owing to the presence of several state parks and recreational areas for driving. Organizations such as California Department of Parks and Recreation’s Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division (OHMVR) are also introducing Grants & Cooperative Agreements Program to encourage OHV adoption.

The U.S. off-road vehicles market size, in recent times, has been the recipient of sizable gains, owing to the proliferation of outdoor activities in conjunction with the improving economic condition. ORVs are becoming increasingly popular especially among the youth across the U.S., as is obvious from the rising sales of SUVs, off-road dirt bikes & motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and snowmobiles.

The mounting interest in off-road adventure activities is rather overt from the progress that the ATV industry has registered in the last few years. In 2017, the ATV Safety Institute (ASI) claimed that close to 35 million Americans use ATVs in the U.S., which would prove to majorly impel the U.S. off-road vehicles market size. ATV are bound to be used extensively in the agricultural sector for several tasks performed on farms and ranches such as general transportation, animal handling, weed control and fence mending.

It is vital to mention that the U.S. off-road vehicles industry has received massive support from the regional regulatory landscape. Organizations like the ATV Safety Institute have been training the youth and providing education regarding safety gears. The surging adoption of safety gears will also lead to the U.S. off-road vehicles market gaining substantial momentum in the years ahead. Even the Texas legal framework permits under-14s to drive ATVs under supervision. The enforcement of norms to enhance driver and passenger safety will boost the demand for ATVs, majorly propelling U.S. off-road vehicles industry size from ATVs.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4. Off-Road Vehicles Market, By Vehicle

4.1. Global off-road vehicles industry share by aircraft, 2017 & 2024

4.1.1. All-terrain vehicles (ATV)

4.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.1.1.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.1.2. Side by side vehicles (SSV)/utility task vehicles (UTV)

4.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.1.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.1.3. Off-road motorcycles

4.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.1.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.1.4. Snowmobiles

4.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.1.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

Chapter 5. Off-Road Vehicles Market, By Application

5.1. Global off-road vehicles industry share by application, 2017 & 2024

5.2. Utility

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013–2024

5.3. Sports

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013–2024

5.4. Recreation

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013–2024

5.5. Military

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013–2024

