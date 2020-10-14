Off-Street Parking Management System Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2027

Rising demand for the automated parking system for convenience and time optimization is boosting the growth of the off-street parking management system market. However, the high cost associated with the off-street parking management system may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, advancements in technology, execution of smart system solutions for parking management, and growing focus on reducing the maintenance cost and expense of street parking is expected to boom the growth of the off-street parking management system market.

Leading Off-Street Parking Management System Market Players:

Amano Corporation, AMCO SA., Cubic Corporation, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Nortech Access Control Ltd, SKIDATA AG, Streetline, SWARCO AG, TIBA Parking Systems, Xerox Corporation

The off-street parking management system is the system used to manage the parking of off-street. The rising number of vehicles across the globe and the growing parking problem is driving the growth of the off-street parking management system market. Furthermore, growing concerns on safe and obstacle-free parking space and need for proper payment methods, enforcement methods, dynamic parking guidance systems, parking reservation, and among other are propelling the growth of the off-street parking management system market.

The “Global Off-Street Parking Management System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the off-street parking management system industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview off-street parking management system market with detailed market segmentation as component, solution, end-user, and geography. The global off-street parking management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading off-street parking management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the off-street parking management system market.

The global off-street parking management system market is segmented on the basis component, solution, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as access control, parking fee and revenue management, parking reservation management, valet parking management, parking guidance and slot management, parking security and surveillance, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as government and municipalities, airports, corporate and commercial institutions, commercial parks, others.

