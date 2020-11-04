Officials infected with Covid-19 are closing kindergarten and daycare in Seia – Society

Seia community center in Guarda district has decided to close kindergarten and daycare after five employees tested positive for covid-19, the facility said Wednesday.

Seia Community Center President Joaquim Pinheiro told the Lusa agency that the facility’s crèche and kindergarten facilities would not reopen on Tuesday after five of the eight preschool workers tested positive for the new coronavirus, Covid-19 / for SARS-CoV-2, caused by Covid-19 virus.

“We learned that a preschool classroom worker had contact with an infected person and we ran tests on the staff. Some said this was positive and it was decided to close the preschool and daycare despite them Different buildings work there, “said the official.

He added that it was decided to close the daycare, which has no cases of infected employees, “as a precaution”.

Joaquim Pinheiro also said employees who test positive for covid-19 are asymptomatic.

The results of the tests were known Monday evening, and on Tuesday the Seia Parish Center’s two facilities, which house around 100 children, did not reopen.

“Health officials will say when there will be conditions for a reopening,” he said.

In the municipality of Seia, another source of infection is registered in the housing structure for the elderly (ERPI) of the Associação de Beneficência do Sabugueiro, which reached 21 users and six employees.

According to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mário Branquinho, “the first symptom was verified on October 30th and tests were immediately carried out on all elderly people and employees and all mechanisms triggered”.

At Sabugueiro ERPI, 21 of a total of 40 users and six of the 24 employees showed positive results for the new coronavirus, with “some being asymptomatic and three with mild symptoms”.

The infected users remain on one of the building’s floors while older people with a negative test “were immediately taken to the hostel owned by the facility,” he said.

ERPI floors, which are currently not receiving users, have already been disinfected in cooperation with the relevant authorities, and those infected are “closely monitored”.

“Today we will do tests again [utentes e funcionários] who gave a negative to outsmart a false negative, “concluded Mário Branquinho.

In a statement, the municipality of Seia noted that the number of active cases of Covid-19 in the municipality increased from 15 to 57 between October 29 and November 3 due to the outbreak of the ERPI Sabugueiro Charity Association.

The community says it is constantly monitoring “all of these situations, from testing processes to basic infection control procedures, in close coordination with health institutions and authorities”.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused more than 1.2 million deaths worldwide since December last year, 2,635 of them in Portugal.