Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Selbyville, Delaware the prime objective of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

Surging drilling & production activities along with growing energy demand are key factors driving the growth of oil country tubular goods market. Increasing offshore drilling activities, rising adoption of alternative sources of energy are other factors aiding the market expansion.

Shifting focus towards emission mitigation along with fluctuating prices of natural gas and crude oil are facilitating the business scenario. Escalating consumption of energy have impelled the number of exploration activities of shale resources. In addition, high investments by operators in upstream sector are also stimulating the industry outlook.

As per type, global OCTG market is split into tubing pipe, casting pipe and rill pipe. In terms of manufacturing process, the market is bifurcated into welded and seamless.

By grade, the market is segmented into premium and API. These grades play an important role in steel pipes which require thermal and temperature compatibility as well as ductility.

The application scope of worldwide oil country tubular goods industry comprises of onshore and offshore segments.

In terms of geography, the industry is bifurcated into regions namely, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Americas. The report manly focuses on countries such as UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Norway, Russia, Brazil, Canada, and U.S.

The report states that Americas market is predicted to expand substantially during the forecast period. Escalating investments in offshore ultra-deep and deep water drilling activities, rising number of oil & gas wells and increasing exploration of shale resources are favoring the market scenario in the region.

Other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, and China are also slated to significantly contribute towards the growth of OCTG market, primarily due to escalating investments in the upstream sector.

U.S. Steel Corporation (USS), ChelPipe Group, ArcelorMittal S.A., EVRAZ plc, Sandvik Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Corporation, JFE Holdings Inc., TMK, Tenaris SA and Vallourec S.A are the prominent companies operating in global oil country tubular goods industry.

