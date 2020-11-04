Ola Bini’s defense accuses government maneuvers

The Swedish programmer Ola Bini had again suspended a hearing about Ecuador’s intervention. Last Saturday (31), Government Minister Maria Paula Romo appealed to deny the judge who was leading the case.

The decision was communicated minutes before the meeting started and even surprised government officials, according to Bini’s lawyer Carlos Soria.

The hearing was requested by Bini’s defense, who accused the Ecuadorian state of illegally wiretapping the software developer’s electronic devices based on materials used by Ecuadorian authorities to accuse Bini of being a hacker.

In August last year, prosecutors amended their formal complaint against Ola Bini just two days before the legal deadline for filing the charges. They did not claim that Bini attacked computer systems and infiltrated President Lenin Moreno’s email accounts to make sure he hacked the Presidency, National Telecommunications Corporation, Petroequador, and Secretariat Secretariat (Senain) website.

Attorney Carlos Soria questions how the media got access to confidential information on Bini’s cell phone, which was seized by the Ecuadorian MP before the indictment was filed. That is why Minister Romo, the Director of the Center for Strategic Intelligence (CIES), Juan DeHowitt, and the General Commander of the National Police, Patricio Carrillo, interviewed.

The defense also presented a series of photos showing how the digital activist’s residence was guarded by unknown cars and overflown by drones.

Also, in August 2019, the office where Bini worked was robbed and computers were stolen.

The mechanism for rejecting a judge is provided in the Ecuadorian Penal Code and can be used if either party accuses the judge of lack of impartiality.

Bini’s defense, however, accuses government minister Maria Paula Romo of attempting to sabotage the process. “Inexplicably, Ola Bini remains a victim of the Ecuadorian state,” published lawyer Soria.

Ola Bini’s lawyer says the suspension of the hearing was not communicated via email and was not recorded in the judiciary. / Reproduction

Understand the case

Ola Bini was arrested on April 11, 2019 while attempting a trip to Japan at Marechal Sucre International Airport in Quito, the Ecuadorian capital. He remained in jail for 70 days with no formal charge or evidence to incriminate him until he was given a habeas corpus.

He has been following his trial at liberty since June last year, but has to report to the Ecuadorian authorities every Friday and is not allowed to leave the country.

Law enforcement has been postponed several times and was scheduled for March but has been suspended indefinitely because of the pandemic.

Head of State Moreno and Minister Romo refused to appear before a judge and sent a written statement on the case.

“The president also said that I was arrested at the airport for hacking into computer systems, phone systems, and others. However, the official statement from the police officers who arrested me and the images from the surveillance cameras at the construction site prove that I was one Read book. ” stated in an interview with Ecuador Today on February 6, 2020.

Computers at the Digital Autonomy Center in Quito, a location established by Bini, were stolen during a lawsuit against a programmer. / Reproduction

Julian Assange

On the day of Ola Bini’s arrest, President Lenin Moreno suspended the right of political asylum granted in 2012 by former President Rafael Correa to Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks portal.

Bini visited Assange seven times while the cyber activist was staying at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, England. In some cases, his travels coincided with former Chancellor Rodrigo Patiño, which is why President Moreno Bini is still accused of being part of a plan to destabilize Assange and Correa, although he does not provide evidence to support the complaint.

Bini has lived in Ecuador since 2012, where he co-founded the Center for Digital Autonomy, a company that provides technical support and workshops on digital security to popular organizations and small businesses.

Known in Sweden as one of the top ten programmers in the country and internationally recognized for creating digital data protection programs using free software.

Internationally, cyber activists denounce the case as a political persecution, similar to Assange. In Ecuador, as in other countries, 15 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for human rights and justice are accompanying the process.

Edition: Marina Duarte de Souza