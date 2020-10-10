On 45 pages of the government plan, Russomanno quotes the

Celso Russomanno (Republican), chairman of the polls in the dispute over the city of São Paulo, mentions women only once on the 45 pages of his government plan. Overall, the 14 candidates mention the word “woman” 246 times on 698 pages with suggestions for the community.

Russomanno’s only quote is in the first paragraph of the health topic when the candidate puts forward their proposal for the sector. “Progress in strengthening health programs for high-priority and high-risk populations such as children, women, pregnant women, the elderly and drug addicts.”

Nubia Minardi, Ambassador for Vote Nelas São Paulo, recalled that only three women are candidates for the São Paulo City Hall and regretted the low number of proposals from the Republican candidate. “Celso Russomanno has long been known for his misogynist behavior. He has even been charged with sexual harassment and aggression. Hence, we are not surprised to see our invisibility in his proposals, which only shows that the gender debate and its structural violence need to be in.” The focus of the elections. “

Jilmar Tatto (PT), with 67 citations on 152 pages, is the one who remembered women most in his government program. Women from São Paulo are mentioned in almost all of the topics in the PT Plan, which also includes a subheading for submitting proposals to the female electorate.

“A protected São Paulo cannot ignore the peculiarities of feminist demands and put public power at the service of guaranteeing the rights of all women in all areas of government activity in both public and private spheres.” states the candidate in his government plan.

In third place is Antônio Carlos (PCO), who quotes women 50 times on 37 pages of the government program. The candidate deals with guidelines for women in various thematic areas, but does not devote any space to the document to talk about women in São Paulo.

“For a real participation of women in politics: against the attacks of the extreme right, who take action against the few rights that have already been conquered by women,” said the candidate.

Marina Helou (speech) is the first candidate to appear on the list. Women are cited 47 times on the 89 pages of their government program. One of the competitor’s proposals to the city of São Paulo is the subject of “Gender Equality”.

“On the basis of the National Plan for Women’s Policy, we will go even further to achieve gender equality, with economic autonomy and training for the labor market as axes. Combating violence against women; Women’s health and reproductive rights; Education, culture and quality of life; political participation and social control; Human rights, fight against racism, transphobia and generation inequality. “

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) quotes women 44 times in the polls on the 62 pages of his government plan. The candidate dedicates a topic to the topic, it is the 14th of his suggestion book. “Women and Gender Equality.”

“All must be treated transversely by the town hall, taking into account public guidelines. In order for our proposals to be possible, it is important to immediately set up a Women’s Policy and Gender Equality Secretariat with its own budget and autonomy to lead the building of these solutions, ”says Boulos in his government plan.

Then Joice Hassalmann (PSL) appears, who mentions women ten times on 84 pages of the government plan. There is no specific topic that deals with guidelines for women in São Paulo. The most targeted proposal for the female public concerns access to income, which is concerned with the creation of the Banco da Mulher, a micro-credit initiative aimed exclusively at women on the outskirts of the city.

“In this pandemic, the central role of women in the constitution and / or supplementation of the family income was demonstrated. Initiatives such as the sale of lunch boxes, sewing, cleaning and beauty salons must be the subject of our work. This model, which was developed in 2006 by the Bengali economist and Nobel Peace Prize Muhammad Yunus, provides for the presence of the credit agent as a link between the credit institution and the borrowers, ”suggests Hasselmann.

Andrea Matarazzo (PSD) mentions women eight times on the 39 pages of her government plan. Seven of them under the title “Human Rights: Combating Domestic and Family Violence Against Women”. In the eighth quote he suggests the “Patrulha Maria da Penha for violent women”.

Matarazzo also suggests “promoting and implementing awareness-raising campaigns aimed at preventing domestic and family violence against women, targeting the school community and society in general”.

The current Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) quotes women six times on six pages of his government plan. The candidate for re-election does not submit any new proposals for the female electorate. In all mentions, the toucan talks about projects carried out by its management.

“With regard to women’s health, nine new breast reference services have been created: This has reduced the waiting time for consultations with mastologists by almost 80% from 87 to 18 days,” emphasizes Covas.

Then there is Orlando Silva (PCdoB), who quotes women five times on 19 pages of the government plan. The communist has no concrete proposals for women in São Paulo. Of the five times he uses the word “woman”, Andrea Barcelos refers to his vice twice.

At the end of the government plan, Silva explains. “All proposals put forward focus on maintaining and expanding jobs, preferably in the outskirts of the city, and take into account the proportion of young people, women and blacks in society.”

Márcio França (PSB) also mentions women five times, but on 35 pages almost twice as much as Orlando Silva. In three situations, women in São Paulo only seem to write data, for example “20% of teenagers and young women are already mothers”. In the field of health, the candidate presents his only proposal here to the female audience.

“We will first organize the program for comprehensive health care for women and then develop the program for children, the elderly and employees,” suggests França.

In a short government plan of only 6 pages, Vera Lúcia (PSTU) does not go into any further proposals and cites women twice. In the first case, the candidate calls for public sector vacancies to be expanded to “create formal jobs and reserve 70% of vacancies for women and blacks”.

In relation to public safety, Lúcia again mentions women. “Enough with machismo and LGBT phobia! End violence against women and LGTBs. Application and expansion of the Maria da Penha Law: Campaigns against macho and LGBT violence as well as specialized police stations 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, emergency shelters as well as psychosocial and legal support for victims of violence. “

Like Russomano, Filipe Sabará (Novo) mentions women only once in his government plan. There is a second in the index that points to the subject of “Women’s Health” where he makes his only proposal to women in São Paulo.

“We will invest in screening, prenatal care and early pregnancy prevention, HPV vaccination in the fertile population, and screening for breast and cervical cancer. We will promote specialized care for victims of domestic violence along with psychological counseling and public awareness measures, ”suggests Sabará in his government plan.

Levy Fidelix (PRTB) does not cite women on 12 pages of the government plan. It is the same case of Arthur do Val (Patriota), whose vice is Adelaide Oliveira, who on 38 pages of São Paulo neither mentions nor makes any proposal.

Minardi asks that “the main target group of politics must be in the leadership of politics, or at least participate directly with a significant representation of its construction, so that we have a democratic and equal politics for the population.”

Brasil de Fato tried to contact Celso Russomano, but the candidate wasn’t found until the matter was closed.

