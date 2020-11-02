On All Souls Day, MST participates in the campaign for planting

The Landless Agricultural Workers Movement (MST) participated in the campaign of the National Bishops’ Conference of Brazil (CNBB) for the Brazilian people to plant trees in honor of the dead on November 2nd, All Souls Day.

In addition to avoiding the traditional agglomerations in cemeteries in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has already caused more than 160,000 deaths in the country, the initiative also underlines the importance of environmental protection.

The letter calling for the Campaign to Take Care of Saudade and the Common House, signed by Bishop Joel Portella Amado, General Secretary of the CNBB, highlights “the sad ecological devastation caused by the fires in some regions of the country has been”.

Our movement has joined the CNBB campaign so that on this Day of the Dead we can remember our loved ones who planted a tree!

CNBB and Cáritas Brasileira propose “national motivation as a proposal, not only for Catholics, but for everyone who is homesick and affected by environmental degradation”.

As suggested in the campaign, it is advisable to plant indigenous trees and, if possible, food trees in each region. The organizations want to avoid seeds and pay tribute to the victims of the new coronavirus when planting seedlings with guaranteed origins.

The proposal originally appeared in the Archdiocese of Manaus and was taken up by the other CNBB regional offices across the country.

“We want to remember the dead by remembering life: the death of our brothers and sisters, but also the death of nature. We experience the suffering of nature and her death in the fires in the Amazon and the Pantanal ”, wrote Dom Leonardo Steiner from the archdiocese of the capital Amazon in a letter to parishes and mission areas.

The initiative invites Brazilians to plant a tree on All Souls Day. The material produced by the conference in collaboration with Pascom Brasil and Signis Brasil can be downloaded from the website specially created for the campaign https://t.co/J6QYdlMiLU

The accelerated destruction of nature and biodiversity is one of the main concerns of Pope Francis, like the encyclical Laudato Si (“Louvado Sejas”), the first in the history of the Catholic Church devoted exclusively to the environment.

CNBB also recommends sharing photos of the planting on social networks using the hashtag #Cuidardasaudade. The images are made available on the organization’s website.

