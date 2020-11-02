On the 1st day of the dead in the middle of the pandemic, the world hits 1.2

The first day of all souls since the pandemic began coincided with another negative mark: on Monday (2), the world hit 1.2 million deaths from the new coronavirus. Data from Johns Hopkins University in the US shows that Latin America is the hardest hit region, with about a third of the deaths.

European countries have been increasing isolation measures since October in order to contain the so-called “second wave” of Covid-19. Portugal, Belgium and England have in the last few days decided on a “lockdown” that leaves up to 70% of their population at home. The measures have paid off: After 10 days in detention, Ireland has halved the number of daily cases.

In Brazil, the second largest country with the highest number of deaths, the vacation had crowded beaches in several places along the coast. The most impressive images come from Santa Catarina, where a reporting team was attacked while trying to film the movement on a beach in the capital, Florianópolis (SC). The number of cases in the state increased by 80% in one month.

Waiting for a vaccine in Brazil is marked by disputes between President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB). The “political battle” between the two, as Vice President Hamilton Mourão himself defined in an interview with Veja magazine, concerns an agreement to buy the Chinese vaccine Coronavac, which is described as the safest and most efficient against the new coronavirus.

Bolsonaro says the country won’t buy cans until there is evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness. The position contradicts the one he took regarding hydroxychloroquine when he decided to buy Indian raw material without study to support the drug’s use in patients with Covid-19.

The president also says no citizen will be forced to get the vaccine and that Doria is trying to self-promote by defending Coronavac.

Daily numbers in Brazil

Updated data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (CONASS) shows 160,253 people died as a result of Covid-19 in Brazil. 179 deaths were confirmed in one day. The total number of contaminated patients is 5,554,206 and 8,501 new patients have been enrolled in the last 24 hours alone.

The moving average of deaths for the past seven days hit 408, the lowest number since May 4.

:: “The numbers are falling, but we are not leaving a dangerous phase”, medical alert ::

What is the new coronavirus?

It is an extensive family of disease-causing viruses in both animals and humans. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the different types of viruses can cause respiratory infections in humans, ranging from colds like Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) to more severe crises like Acute Respiratory Syndrome Severe (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes Covid-19 disease.

How can you help those in need?

The campaign “We will need everyone” is a solidarity action by the Frente Brasil Popular and the Frente Povo Sem Medo. The platform was created to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the organizers, the aim is to create visibility and strengthen cooperation initiatives among the population.

