Oncology Nutrition Market Share Analysis and Research Report by 2026

Global Oncology Nutrition Market to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025.Global Oncology Nutrition Market valued approximately USD 1.23 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing number of cancer patients, growing nutritional feeding in the homecare sector and the rising number of patients having treatment for malnutrition are driving the growth in the Global Oncology Nutrition Market. However, the complications involved with tube feeding and limited reparation are the main constraints in the market growth. Cancer is a term for diseases involving growth in the abnormal cell without control that can invade in other parts of the body. These cells are called tumor cells. Oncology is a branch of medicine, which involves dealing with the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of tumor or cancer. The process of providing necessary food to the cancer patients meanwhile or after the treatment is called oncology nutrition. Proper nutrition is essential for a cancer patient who is undergoing the treatment. Such nutrition helps the patient in recovering health by providing strength and endurance against sickness after the treatment. The nutrition diet of a cancer patient includes dairy products, fruits, grain, vegetables, cereal products, bread, tofu, eggs, fish, poultry, meat and many more. Furthermore, food with high calorie and fat prevents weight loss at the time of the treatment of cancer patients. Proper nutrition helps in fast recovery of the patient by providing more energy and also manages the side effects of the cancer treatment which results in improving patient’s quality of life. Additionally, it helps in curing wounds after the treatments like chemotherapy or any other treatments.

Danone, Nestle., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, Global Health Products, Inc., Victus and so on.

