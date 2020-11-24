One language, many countries: Portugal at the Leipzig Book Fair

Leipzig (dpa / sn) – Portugal is expanding its appearance as a host country at the 2021 Leipzig Book Fair beyond the country’s borders. Organizers announced Tuesday that Portuguese literature should be in focus. Therefore, not only Portuguese authors will be presented in Leipzig, but authors from Angola, Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique will also be presented. Portuguese is the mother tongue of 240 million people around the world, he said.

By the book fair in May 2021, more than 50 titles will be published in German by 26 publishers. This includes translations of well-known names such as Fernando Pessoa and José Saramago. But younger authors like Patrícia Portela, José Luís Peixoto and Margarida Vale de Gato are also part of the program. With Isabela Figueiredo and Dulce Maria Cardoso, according to the organizers, there are also two authors who deal with migration and colonization in a literary and critical way.

From Angola – one of Portugal’s former colonies and only independent since 1975 – Ondjaki is part of the host country’s program. He is one of the most important Portuguese-language writers in Africa. In addition, the works of Mia Couto from Mozambique and Germano de Almeida from the island state of Cape Verde are published in German.

The Leipzig Book Fair will be held next year from 27 to 30 May. The traditional March date was dropped to make the fair possible despite the crown pandemic. In 2020, the Leipzig Book Fair was one of the first major fairs to be canceled due to Corona.