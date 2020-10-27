One of Mozambique’s most famous radio journalists dies – World

João de Sousa, one of the most famous radio journalists in Mozambique, died of cardiac arrest this Monday in Maputo. Radio Mozambique, the public broadcaster he worked for, reported today.

The 73-year-old João de Sousa was known as a sports reporter, especially for football matches, announcers, and political and cultural journalists.

After the reform, he signed opinion pieces and headlines on a variety of topics in newspapers, social networks and blogs.

João de Sousa began his career in 1964 at the Rádio Clube de Moçambique, currently Rádio Moçambique, while the area was under Portuguese colonial rule, after moving to the station that was born with the country’s independence in 1975.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi regretted João de Sousa as “a unique figure in radio journalism and one of the most influential communicators in the history of social communication”.

“The country has lost an icon that has an immeasurable patriotic sense through entertainment programs,” the message said.