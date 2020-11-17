Online Gambling Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2026

The global online gambling market is estimated to witness tremendous revenue growth over the coming years due to an upsurge in smartphone adoption and improving internet infrastructure across the world. Additionally, convenient and easy accessibility to online casino gaming platforms would also complement the overall market outlook over the analysis time period.

In addition, various new features introduced by gambling platforms by leveraging technological advancements to attract more customers. This new trend is anticipated to majorly foster the industry size in forthcoming years. Various new technologies like Virtual Reality, 3D Animation, Live Table Games, and convenient as well as mobile-friendly gaming are majorly propelling the online gambling market outlook over the coming years.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments have imposed lockdown measures and self-isolation policies, which pose a considerable impact on the online gambling industry expansion, due to the rapid users’ participation in free as well as paid internet gambling activities. High internet connection also remains an influencing factor for the online gambling market dynamics.

In terms of segmentation by type, the global online gambling market from the poker segment is likely to account for a significant market share, owing to the escalating number of youngsters who play online poker. As per reliable estimates, 20% of the college students play poker on the internet at least once in a month. The game has observed a wide adoption in the UK, the U.S., China, as well as other European countries. Moreover, it is also anticipated to gain immense momentum in India over the forecast spell.

