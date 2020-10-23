Online Powersports Market Estimation, Global Share, Industry Outlook, Price Trend, Growth Opportunity and Top Regional Forecast 2026

3 vital trends influencing online powersports market forecast

Rapid advancements in consumer lifestyles with a high interest in adventurous sports activities like watersports, snowmobiling and off-roading races for amusement has appreciably driven the online power sports industry trends. Retail channels and distributors are incorporating digital marketing techniques to leverage their e-commerce websites or social media channels to elevate the outlook for online sport equipment.

Simultaneously, environment-friendly power sports equipment have been adopted as a result of rising investments in R&D by online power sports marketers for enhanced vehicle performance complied with emission regulations. Online power sport manufacturers are looking forward to introducing technologically advanced products with the help of acquisitions, mergers and collaborations with other enterprises to raise their market value.

With increasing indulgence in adventurous and outdoor entertainment activities and parallelly hiked consumer incomes has boosted the growth of the powersports industry in North America and Europe. A report from Global Market Insights states that global online powersports market size is expected to reach a valuation beyond USD 6 billion by 2026.

Benefits of SSVs to augment the market forecast

Side by Side Vehicles (SSVs) have achieved high profits in the online powersports market for their easy rollover protection bars and maneuverability. Features such as multiple seating capacity and enhanced safety has extended their applications. Companies are keen to launch new products owing to inflated demand of SSVs in sports, entertainment and agricultural applications.

For instance, Honda, in January 2019, launched two new side-by-side vehicle models of its ‘Talon’ brand for improved driving experience using integrated charging technologies. Also, Gator utility side-by-side vehicles, a product of John Deere, was introduced for various outdoor purposes.

A booster for tourism sector in Middle East & Africa

Growing tourism industry and recreational infrastructure over the past few years has augmented growth opportunities for the online powersports industry in the African and Middle Eastern countries. Large spaces with inclining number of Public-Private-Partnerships (PPP) in the MEA are key factors driving the industry.

Warner Bros, in July 2018, inaugurated its first recreational and entertainment theme park called ‘Warner Bros World’ in Abu Dhabi. It is spread over 1.65 million square feet and features 29 rides with several other adventurous activities.

Consistent promotion of safety driving methods

Leaders in the online powersports market are opting strategic collaborations for increased revenues and business growth, along with raising awareness about safe driving practices for power sports vehicles. For instance, motorcycle companies including Kawasaki, BMW, Harley Davidson, and Yamaha in February 2019 came together to raise awareness on rider safety and found the Safer Motorcycling Research Consortium (SMRC).

However, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has stalled the progress of the online powersports market. Governments worldwide have advised people to stay at home and strictly take up social distancing. As a result, the industrial growth in 2020 is hampered with shutting down of theme parks and other entertainment and recreational infrastructure.

Some of the leading brands in the online power sports market include The Great Outdoors Group, Harley Davidson, Arctic Cat, Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products, Kawasaki Motors Corporation, Inc., John Deere & Company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Polaris Kubota Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and Honda Motor Co. Ltd.