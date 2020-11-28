Open bus: unusual concert of the Gewandhaus Orchestra

Leipzig (dpa / sn) – The Leipzig Gewandhaus orchestra kicked off an unusual concert series on Saturday morning. Four horn players played Christmas carols on a rented double-decker tourist bus in public places and service facilities in Leipzig. “The musicians brought a bit of a festive atmosphere to the people in six locations,” said Gewandhaus Orchestra spokesperson Dirk Steiner.

At first on Augustusplatz, several dozen people heard, among other things, “Oh you are happy”. The bus then moved, among other things, to a retirement home, where residents listened through the open windows and applauded.

“Due to the cold, musicians can only play up to six songs on the open top deck of the bus,” explained Steiner. After three hours, the tour ended again at Augustusplatz at noon. Further dates are scheduled for December 5th, 12th and 19th. Positions must be published in advance on the Gewandhausorchester website.

Like all cultural institutions, the Leipzig Gewandhaus is also affected by the tightened crown measures. In view of the extension of the ban on events until the end of December, it is important that the orchestra continue to be present for the public, explained the director of the Gewandhaus Andreas Schulz. “Since this is not possible in the Gewandhaus at the moment, we are bringing musicians from the Gewandhausorchester to various locations in Leipzig with the Gewandhausorchester project, in order to deliver music to the delight of people even in these times.”