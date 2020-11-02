Opening of a new laboratory in Matosinhos to increase the testing capacity for Covid-19 – Society

This week, Unilabs will open a laboratory test unit at Centro Empresarial Lionesa in the Matosinhos municipality, which aims to improve responsiveness when performing tests with the covid-19, the executive director announced today.

Speaking to Lusa, Luís Menezes stated that the Unilabs Group’s new and “largest” molecular biology laboratory in the Iberian Peninsula should “have the capacity to carry out 12 to 15,000 daily tests” in the third week of November to check for the new coronavirus looking for what causes covid-19.

“Currently Unilabs Portugal is doing 4,500 tests per day, the average of the last week. During this week we expect an increase to 7,000 tests, the week after 9,000 tests and the week of November 16th (third week of November) a capacity between 12 and 15 thousand tests, “he said.

The new laboratory unit is the result of an investment of 2.5 million euros and will initially employ 50 to 70 employees who will join the more than 200 employees who work “exclusively in the Covid-19 area”.

“The priority of this lab is to serve the country. I hope we never have to do all the tests we can for the country. That would be an excellent sign, I wanted to say that we are in an excellent phase of the Pandemic, “said Luís Menezes, Managing Director of Unilabs Portugal.

According to the official, “the Unilabs group wanted to create a large laboratory test center that could serve the country it is located in, but that could also be the place that could help during times when testing capacity was not occupied Rest of Europe, “he said.

Luís Menezes also stated that the Drive Thru Porto screening center in Queimódromo do Porto is running 750 tests per day and that the number could reach 800 tests per day this week.

The new laboratory in the Centro Empresarial Lionesa in Leça do Balio (Matosinhos municipality) will only carry out “PCR tests”. [usados para confirmar se uma pessoa está infetada ou não]these are the “standard” tests of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Portuguese health authorities.

For Lusa, the Executive Director of Unilabs also said that the purpose of this laboratory is also to “reflect on the post-pandemic”, namely to make Portugal a “reference center in the field of molecular biology”, an area that continues “alongside the pandemic as well develop other aspects “.

“There is a laboratory that is currently considering supporting covid-19, but it is a laboratory that already wants to believe that there is life beyond covid-19,” the official emphasized, adding that priority of the company and its workers “continues to be the diagnosis of traditional areas for all people”.

“If this lab is important, it is increasingly important that we can continue to respond to all non-covid-19 patients during this period. This is a priority for everyone who works in the company,” he guaranteed.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.2 million deaths and more than 46.5 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 2,544 people died from 144,341 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.