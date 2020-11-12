Operational Analytics Market by Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2026

Operational Analytics Market Overview

The Global Operational Analytics Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Operational Analytics Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Operational Analytics market are ALTERYX, INC., Cloudera, Inc., BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED, Splunk Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Evolven Software, Appnomic, Apptio, Inc., BAY DYNAMICS, BMC Software, Inc., VMware, Inc, ContinuitySoftware, ExtraHop Networks and others.

Global operational analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 19.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing need for process and operations optimization and control and data explosion due to emergence of IoT-enabled technologies.

Operational Analytics Market: Scope of the Report

By Type

Software

Service

By Service

Managed Services

Professional Services Consulting Services Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance



By Business Function

Information Technology (IT)

Marketing

Sales

Finance

Human Resources (HR)

Others

By Application

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Risk Management

Fraud Detection

Supply Chain Management

Customer Management

Workforce Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Others

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Hosted/on-cloud

By Industry Vertical

Telecommunication

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



The 2020 Annual Operational Analytics Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the Operational Analytics market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top Operational Analytics producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Operational Analytics Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Operational Analytics Market: Competitive Landscape

Global operational analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of operational analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies: IBM Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft, SAS Institute Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE,

Market Drivers:

Market is driven by data-based decision making, which is adopted by industries such as finance, manufacturing, and others

Increasing production of the organization by reducing operational costs due to operational analytics

Data explosion due to emergence of IoT-enabled technologies is driving the growth of market

Adoption of advanced data management strategies

Market Restraints:

Frequent operational changes in IT organizations is restraining the growth of the market

Complex analytical processes are expected to limit the market growth.

Operational analytics requires continuous ingestion of variety of data which result in large data volumes

Impact of Covid-19 in Operational Analytics Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Operational Analytics market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

