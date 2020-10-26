Operator Training Simulator Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2025

The revenue graph of operator training simulator market is projected to foresee exponential growth owing to the continuous improvement in these products and rising emphasis on recruiting skilled workforce. Skill development helps to enhance productivity, safety, profitability, controllability, and stability of the enterprise operations. The increasing focus to reduce injuries and fatalities to maintain safe operations across various business verticals is expected to aid the market growth.

Industry professionals are training their operators to tackle life-threatening situations which has led to increased emphasis on safety of workers, optimization and efficiency of simulators – a factor that is likely to impel the operator training simulator market share in the times to come.

Operator training simulators improve decision making of the operators at critical times while increasing familiarity with the operations. Pilots are required to develop skills like decisiveness, quick thinking, confidence and situational awareness which can be enhanced by simulator trainings. Operator training simulators strengthen confidence to tackle the unfavorable situations. To underscore the significance of simulators, the recent instance of fatal aircraft crash of Ethiopian Airlines can be considered. The crash killed all 157 on board just five months after a similar crash on a Lion Air flight which killed all 189 passengers and crew.

After the accident, the Allied Pilot Association has demanded training on simulators which includes scenarios like those experienced by the pilots of Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air and additional computer training for 737 MAX to cement the lessons of failure modes in the minds of pilots. Apparently, the deployment of advanced simulators would be crucial in building confidence among pilots, essentially boosting the growth of operator training simulator market

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Operator Training Simulator Market. They are as follows:

AAEON Technology, Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Avnet, Inc. (MSC Technologies), Avalue Technology, Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Connect Tech, Inc., congatec AG, EMAC, Inc., Eurotech, Inc., Kontron S&T AG, Microchip Technology, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Phytec, SECO S.p.A, TechNexion, Toradex, VIA Technologies, Inc.

Over 12,000 diesel and electric locomotives daily run on a 66,000-km network across the country. There are about 86,000 train drivers and the simulator training with real feel experiences will assist these drivers to run locomotives efficiently. Apparently, the Indian government’s program is a testimony to the increasing prominence of governmental support to high-end simulator training across various geographies – a vital factor that will enhance the growth prospects of the operator training simulator market.

Notably, defense academies have also been proactive in adopting operator training simulators for public safety and enhancing the overall skill-set of cops. As the police department is responsible for the safety of citizens and maintenance of peace across any country, cops face highly stressful situations on a regular basis which requires high level of patience and panic control. In this regard, simulator training has proved to be of immense help and numerous police academies are deploying these simulators on their premises.

