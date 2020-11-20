Ophthalmic Market 2020 – Significant Trends and Factors Driving the Market Development Forecast to 2026

Global Ophthalmic Market Size study, by Type (ADC Ophthalmic Lens, PC Ophthalmic Lens, PU Ophthalmic Lens, Acrylic Ophthalmic Lens, Epoxy Ophthalmic Lens, Others), by Application (Corrective Lens, Sunglasses Lens, Intraocular Cataract Lens, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Ophthalmic Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025

The Ophthalmic Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. An ophthalmic lens is a lens for correcting vision in a person with visual impairments where the focal point of the eyes does not hit the retina. Lenses can also be used to address problems like astigmatism. They come in a variety of forms including plastic and glass lenses worn in glasses, contact lenses placed in direct contact with the eye, and lens implants surgically inserted into the eye to correct visual impairments. Technological enhancements in contact lens, rapid growth in geriatric population and growing prevalence of refractive errors caused by presbyopia and myopia are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding eye health among people is the factors that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. However, high cost associated with lens and reimbursement cuts for ophthalmic surgical procedures are the factors that limiting the market growth of Ophthalmic during the forecast period

The leading Market players mainly include-

Essilor International

Zeiss

CooperVision

GKB Ophthalmic

Hoya Corporation

Novartis AG (Alcon)

Shimizu

Rodenstock GmbH

Seiko Optical Products

Nikon

Johnson and Johnson

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

MingYue

Conant

Wanxin

The regional analysis of Global Ophthalmic Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of well-established healthcare facilities and rising population density in the region. Further, Europe is anticipated a stable growth in the global Ophthalmic Market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing demand for technological advanced devices from the large patients population in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

o ADC Ophthalmic Lens

o PC Ophthalmic Lens

o PU Ophthalmic Lens

o Acrylic Ophthalmic Lens

o Epoxy Ophthalmic Lens

o Others

By Application:

o Corrective Lens

o Sunglasses Lens

o Intraocular Cataract Lens

o Others

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Global Ophthalmic Market Overview

Chapter 2: Ophthalmic Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3: Ophthalmic Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4: Ophthalmic Government Policy and News

Chapter 5: Global Ophthalmic Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 6: Ophthalmic Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 7: Ophthalmic Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Strategy Ophthalmic Analysis

Chapter 10: Ophthalmic Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11: Global Ophthalmic Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

