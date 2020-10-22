Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Outlook & Regional Growth Analysis by 2026

Global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market size is anticipated to surge at a considerable pace in the forthcoming years, owing to the increasing rate of cataract surgeries worldwide. These devices are considered as the crucial tools in performing anterior segment surgery.

Growing incidences of ophthalmic disorders across the world have offered an impetus to the growth of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market size. According to the Lancet Global Health Journal, in India, over 47.7 million people were reported with moderate to severe vision impairment and about 8.8 million people were suffering from blindness in 2015. People with diabetes are said to be more susceptible to some or other forms of ocular disorders.

With regards to the application spectrum, the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market is classified into keratoplasty, refractive surgery, canaloplasty, vitreoretinal surgery, and cataract surgery. Among these, the cataract surgery segment registered remuneration worth nearly $220 million in 2019, which can be credited to the rapid rise in demand for innovative cataract procedures amid accelerating incidences of cataract. Ocular viscoelastic devices have become a major tool in cataract surgery, in addition to other ophthalmic procedures.

Furthermore, the global market from the clinics end-use segment accounted for a substantial market share in 2019 and is set to register more than $350 million in revenue by 2026, as a result of shifting preferences of patients towards minimally invasive Lasik procedures for treating cataract and other ophthalmic conditions, leading to a mounting patient footfall in clinics.

In 2019, cohesive OVD segment accounted for almost $170 million and is anticipated to accrue remarkable growth in the ensuing years. The growth is likely to stem from numerous benefits delivered by OVDs during cataract surgery. Rising demand for cohesive ophthalmic viscoelastic aid for expanding capsular bag before lens implementation is projected to increase ophthalmic viscosurgical devices industry demand.

Taking regional contribution into consideration, in 2019, Asia Pacific ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market accrued almost $57 million in revenue. The regional growth can be attributed to a large patient pool with chronic ophthalmic diseases. Surging incidences of diabetic eye disorders, such as diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy will spur the overall business growth.

