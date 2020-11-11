Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market to register an appreciable growth rate through 2026

Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Rising prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, as well as non-invasive surgery, will fuel ophthalmic viscosurgical devices (OVD) market size in the near future. Newer innovations in the industry have come up with ophthalmic viscosurgical devices that exhibit visco-adaptive features in order to avoid capsular breaks as well as provide total endothelial protection. This has made the cataract and the refractive procedures safe and easy.

The Lancet Global Health Journal reported that about 8.8 million Indians were testified to be blind in the year 2015 while over 47.7 million people had been suffering from vision impairment ranging from moderate to severe. This number indicates the significant potential for OVD adoption in developing countries.

Various industry players have been involved in the production and supply of these devices, including Bausch & Lomb, Precision Lens and Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, and Alcon. These companies have adopted several inorganic growth strategies to be able to maximize their opportunities as well as maintain their position in the industry. Global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market size will be surpassing about USD 1 billion in value by 2026.

In 2019, hospital segment accounted for more than 44% in the overall ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market share. The segmental growth can be accredited to the escalating availability of advanced infrastructure and the presence of innovative technologies in hospitals. Also, governments in developing and developed countries have been introducing various initiatives to lessen the price for performing ophthalmic surgeries in hospitals. They have been providing several supportive reimbursement policies, which are estimated to better the growth of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices industry size.

Taking regional contribution into consideration, in 2019, Asia Pacific ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market accrued almost $57 million in revenue. The regional growth can be attributed to a large patient pool with chronic ophthalmic diseases. Surging incidences of diabetic eye disorders, such as diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy will spur the overall business growth.

Also, the rapidly soaring elderly population is more prone to several eye disorders. Governments in the region are outlaying massive amounts and implementing various initiatives, which when coupled with rising healthcare expenses are likely to be major driving factors for Asia Pacific ophthalmic viscosurgical devices industry trends.

Amplifying growth prospects in ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market have pushed companies to leverage the popularity of these products. Companies are adopting various strategies, such as acquisitions, collaborations, product development to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in July 2018, Amring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., rolled out Biolon OVD for use in cataract surgery. The product was launched to provide this economic device in the U.S. and retain its standing in ophthalmic viscosurgical devices industry.

A few more eminent ophthalmic viscosurgical devices industry players are Bausch & Lomb, Alcon, Sidapharm, Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, and Precision Lens among others.

