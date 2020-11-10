Optical Sensor Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Increasing adoption and utilization of smartphones across the globe is a major factor driving the growth of the optical sensors market. The reason for the same can be attributed to the security features and high camera resolutions offered by the latest smartphone devices. Moreover, growing importance of Industry 4.0 is also aiding the expansion of the market.

Estimates claim that optical sensors market is expected to be worth USD 36 billion by the year 2026. Prominent device manufacturers are integrating optical sensors in their respective products to meet the consumer demands of technologically advanced products. For instance, ams AG delivered a new light and infrared proximity sensor to Apple for the production of upcoming smartphones having the feature of 3D facial recognition.

Elaborating further on product type, the fibre optic sensors segment is expected to see substantial growth across the market in the upcoming years. These sensors offer high resistance in conditions of intense EMI, chemical corrosion, high temperature, high voltage, and high-pressure environments making them suitable for application across defence & aerospace sector. Hence, growing aerospace sector is fuelling the demand for fibre optics sensors. Additionally, photoelectric sensors offer high detection feature with small size which enables its usage across industrial manufacturing application, hence favouring the photoelectric optical sensors market outlook

There have been several initiatives taken by the governments to adopt innovative lighting technology that will further trigger the demand for optical sensors market. For example, Chicago city has been planning to replace around 270,000 city lights with LED and control lights by the next four years starting from 2019 to 2022.

This initiative aims to save the cost of energy use by USD 10 million every year, which shall foster the demand for optical sensors within the intelligent lighting systems in the region. Similar efforts made worldwide with the rising need for sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure full expand optical sensors market share.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Optical sensors market. They are as follows:

ams AG, Broadcom Limited, HTM Sensors , Keyence Lite-On , Omron, ON Semiconductor , Panasonic Corporation ,Rockwell, ROHM Semiconductor, Sensopart Industriesensorik, SICK AG, Texas Instruments, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION , Vishay

There has been a massive increase in the adoption of smartphones across the world that has created profitable opportunities for growth for optical sensor producers. The sensors provide numerous characteristics in smartphones that include security features and high camera resolution. A large number of renowned OEMs have been implementing optical sensors in their manufactured products that to the demand from consumers.

For instance, ams had supplied a newly developed infrared and light proximity sensor for the Apple smartphones in February 2018. These sensors had been designed by Apple to offer 3D facial recognition to be used in its handsets in the near future.

