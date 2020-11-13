Optical Sorter Market 2020 Regional Trend & Growth Projections to 2024

The advent of next-generation technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) also has augmented the product development strategies of optical sorter market contenders. Considering the ease of use of technologically advanced sorting equipment, several end-users have been deploying sorting machines on a large scale. For instance, in the middle of 2018, the UK based waste management company, Viridor has invested nearly 445,000 pounds to upgrade its plastic processing facility with the deployment of the robotic sorter. This robotic sorter can be utilized to purify PET plastics by filtering metals and other kinds of contamination pertaining to the integration of AI-powered vision systems.

Speaking along similar lines, in order to resolve the issue of the labor shortage, U.S. based Diamond Fruit Growers has recently invested to deploy its first ever optical sorting line specially designed for pears. The Italian company, Unitec has also engineered an optical sorter with the integration of software that can minimize the damage by sorting out fruits based on their grade and size without scuffing. The use of such machines to handle a plenitude of products at the food processing facilities will help companies to handle more volume with less labor. Continuous investments in technology by prominent end-users to handle a large volume at a time is likely to propel optical sorter market trends.

In addition to food processing, the mining sector is a pivotal revenue generating ground for optical sorter market players that have been incorporating new features into existing models. They have also been enhancing the design features of the products to improve its wear-resisting capability and ease of maintenance. Taking into account the extended life cycle of the products, most of the mineral and metal ore extraction industries have been deploying modern optical sorters on a large scale which will have a positive influence on the market growth. For the record, in 2017, the mining industry held a 15% share of the optical sorter market.

The increasing deployment of sorting machines for improving plant productivity has been propelling optical sorter market share. The shortage of labor and surging need to handle more quantity of products in a less time are a couple of the most prominent causes behind the increasing deployment of sorting machines. In recent years, the optical sorter has emerged as one of the pioneering products to handle grains, pulses, spices, beans, rice, nuts, fruits, vegetables, and plastics. The capability of this device to sort the products based on their shape, color with high efficiency, excellent precision, and performance is poised to expedite optical sorter industry outlook considerably.

The commitment of key players in the optical sorter market toward innovation, superior manufacturing, and intelligent design will have a notable influence on future product demand. Recently, the leading food sorter manufacturing company, TOMRA Sorting, Inc., has revealed its plan to launch innovative sorting machines at Pack Expo. TOMRA has been working to resolve customer issues with its new product launches to enhance its customer base. With this recent launch, it seems to have resolved the issues pertaining to the food processing companies that had been struggling earlier to filter out foreign materials like stones, wood, metal, glass, and plastics from vegetables and potato products. The company claims that the newly developed machine will filter 98% of all types of filtering objects. The incidence testifies that the innovative capabilities of the companies to fulfil the customers’ needs with their high standard products is likely to stimulate the optical sorter market share from the food industry over the years ahead.

Growing availability of highly advanced product ranges will propel the optical sorter industry outlook over the years ahead. In addition, increasing awareness among the end users about the cost-effective returns obtained from the automated processes at the workplace will also have a notable influence on the product demand. For the record, by the end of 2024, optical sorter market will surpass revenue collection of USD 3 billion.

