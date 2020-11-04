Optimistic ISEG now estimates GDP to fall between 8% and 9% – Executive Digest

ISEG is a little more optimistic about the development of the Portuguese economy and now estimates that the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) will fall between 8% and 9% this year, as the institution stated in its summary of the situation.

In its last analysis, ISEG pointed to a decrease in this indicator for 2020 between 8% and 10%.

The company recalls that according to the first quick estimate by the National Statistics Institute (INE) in the third quarter of 2020, “Portugal’s GDP decreased by 5.8% year-on-year and increased by 13.2% compared to the previous quarter. The cumulative year-on-year decline up to the third quarter (-8.2%) means that Portugal is worse than the euro area and Germany average and better than Italy, France and Spain in terms of the impact of the health crisis on GDP. “It is read in the same document.

ISEG also emphasizes that in October at the beginning of the fourth quarter “the level of confidence in Portugal improved and stabilized in the euro area”.

However, given the “general worsening of the health crisis during the month” and the “measures taken to control this crisis”, it is more likely that “economic activity will decline compared to the previous quarter, albeit at a much more moderate rate than in the second quarter”, underlined the institution.

ISEG assumes that “this growth setback will be comparatively small, since most measures to combat the epidemic in various countries do not directly affect economic activity (with the exception of a few service sectors)”.

Given the available data, “given that the annual deviation in the three quarters of the year that has already passed is -8.2%” and taking into account the expectations for the fourth quarter, ISEG decided to “slightly revise the forecast for GDP” -Variation in the current year in the range from -9% to -8% ”.

The summary of the situation also found that “this interval is compatible with a negative chain fluctuation of up to -5% for GDP in the fourth quarter”.