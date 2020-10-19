Ordem dos Enfermeiros against strengthening public health teams with nursing students – Society

The Order of Nurses this Monday spoke out against the placement of nursing students in public health units to conduct epidemiological investigations, as this measure is not justified in this phase, when there are still hundreds of unemployed nurses.

In a statement this Monday, the Order of Nurses (OE) referred to a survey conducted over the past few days that shows that there are at least 412 unemployed nurses with immediate availability, of which 300 have never been contacted and about 100 The current contract conditions offered by the institutes have rejected, namely contracts of only four months, a situation that the OE has warned about.

“Responding to the pandemic at this stage does not justify students taking actions that are specific to a regulated profession, but rather actions that are specific to a qualification that they do not yet have, let alone admit to looking for solutions are looking for who enable voluntary professional practice. ” defends the OE.

On Friday, the Director General of Health announced that students of nursing will join public health teams in conducting epidemiological surveys to identify “as soon as possible” the close contacts of patients with Covid-19 who will receive them Training is carried out initially by the Health Directorate-General and then in the places where the teams will help.

“There was a liaison between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Higher Education so that nursing schools, namely students of recent years, could intern with these public health units with their teachers,” he said.

Graça Freitas made the announcement at the regular Covid-19 pandemic press conference where she was asked by the National Association of Public Health Doctors that there are doctors in the north and in the Lisbon region and the Tagus Valley the chains of transmission no longer contain due to a lack of human resources.

The Order of Nurses believes that the current context requires skilled and prepared professionals to ensure and ensure the appropriate response from health services. Therefore, any solution should include nurses who specialize in community care and are responsible for surveillance and epidemiological screening. Given the situation, they should be encouraged to integrate the public health units.

OE believes that given the epidemiological situation in Portugal, the government will also need to define a strategy for nursing in the country, considering professional development measures to address them.

This strategy should also encourage the return of thousands of emigrated professionals, according to the Order of the Nurses, after more than four thousand professionals, the largest number of all time, requested explanations of professional practice abroad in 2019.

Portugal has 17 more deaths and 1,949 cases of infection with the new coronavirus and this Monday will surpass the 100,000 cases since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the General Directorate of Health (DGS) announced this Monday.

According to the latest bulletin, Portugal has recorded 101,860 confirmed cases and 2,198 deaths this Monday since the pandemic started.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 40 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December.

After Europe replaced China as the center of the pandemic in February, the Americas is now the one with the most confirmed cases and the most deaths.