Ordem dos Médicos against the mandatory StayAway Covid App – Society

The Order of Doctors is against the compulsory installation of the StayAway Covid application as there is no scientific evidence that its use will help reduce the incidence of Covid-19.

“The StayAway Covid application is only useful as an adjunct to other pandemic control measures, and its interest is low in isolation. There is no solid scientific evidence that its use can significantly help reduce the incidence of Covid-19,” justifies the Order of Doctors in a statement.

And he adds that “the compulsory nature of its installation, use and appropriate inspection calls into question fundamental ethical issues underlying the experience of a democratic state by neglecting the confidentiality and protection of personal data and fundamental freedoms and individual rights be affected. ” that we all want to protect “.