Organ Transplantation Market Size to Witness Healthy CAGR Growth of 6.50% by 2024

Market Study Report, has recently added a report on the Organ Transplantation market' which presents substantial inputs about the market size, market share, regional trends, and profit projection of this business sphere.

This report focuses on the global Organ Transplantation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Organ Transplantation development in United States, Europe and China.

Global Organ Transplantation market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.50% during 2019 to 2024.

Top Key Players Covered in this Report:

Novartis, Pfizer,

Sanofi,

Terumo Corporation,

Transmed,

Transonic,

Preservation Solutions Inc.,

Organ Recovery Systems,

XVIVO Perfusion

Organ Transplantation market has been witnessing considerable growth directly on the back of the increasing number of organ transplantation procedures. Moreover, the increasing rate of organ donation rates and escalating prevalence of chronic diseases are anticipated has been driving the market growth.

Scope of the Report:

The report analyses Organ Transplantation market By Value.

The report analyses Organ Transplantation Market By Product Type.

The report further assesses the Organ Transplantation market By Flow Level and By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, and Others).

The Global Organ Transplantation Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, and South Korea).

About Organ Transplantation Market :

Organ transplantation is a medical procedure in which an organ is removed from one body and placed in the body of a recipient, to replace a damaged or missing organ. The donor and recipient may be at the same location, or organs may be transported from a donor site to another location. Organs and/or tissues that are transplanted within the same person’s body are called autografts. Transplants that are recently performed between two subjects of the same species are called allografts. Allografts can either be from a living or cadaveric source.

Organs that have been successfully transplanted include the heart, kidneys, brain, liver, lungs, pancreas, intestine, and thymus. From year 2000 and forward, there has been approximately 2,200 lung transplants performed each year worldwide. From between 2000 and 2006, the median survival period for lung transplant patients has been 5-and-a-half years, meaning half the patients survived for a shorter time period and half survived for a longer period.

Table of Content:

Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Invest in Immunosuppressant Generic Drugs

3.2 Invest In Machine Perfusion Systems

3.3 Asia Pacific Region to witness the fastest growth

Product Overview

5. Global Organ Transplantation Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)

Global Organ Transplantation Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Organ Transplantation Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Organ Transplantation Market Size, By Product Type, 2018 (%)

6.1.2 Global Organ Transplantation Market Size, By Product Type, 2024 (%)

6.2 Global Organ Preservation Products Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.3 Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.4 Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.5 Global Other Organ Transplantation Products Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

Global Organ Transplantation Market: Regional Analysis

