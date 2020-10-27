“Organized Grilagem” threatens biodiversity and communities in the

The expansion of the agricultural border in the Cerrado of Maranhão, Tocantis, Piauí, and Bahia, a region known as Matopiba, comes with a number of illegals. The statement is included in the study Legalizing the illegal, launched last week by the Association of Rural Workers’ Lawyers (AATR), which links land grabbing, deforestation and the expropriation of traditional areas.

The document, produced with the support of organizations that are part of the National Campaign to Defend the Cerrado, maps and denounces the irregularities in the progress of agribusiness in the region based on the analysis of land and environmental laws on state free public land .

According to Maurício Correia, the expansion of the agricultural frontier by “organized Grilagem” comes from the general coordination of the AATR through the conversion of land ownership through false papers and the resulting increase in land concentration and the areas dedicated to the production of grain.

Using data from the agricultural census of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) from 2006 and 2018, it was possible to check whether rural agribusiness plots that were designated as property areas, i.e. without the 2006 land ownership document, they were declared property in 2018.

During the same period, the study found an increase in areas over 10,000 hectares and a decrease in the number of rural holdings by 17%. In other words, a smaller number of landowners amassed more land. It’s called land concentration.

This process is only possible, Correia emphasizes, because of the institutional and legal fragility that has existed in the region for decades and consists largely of vacant land – public land without destination through public power that does not incorporate private property.

“Laws have been passed to shape these new latifundia created by the extension of the border. We have rural land between 10,000 and 400,000 hectares that is not justified by law. These properties cannot fit into the target of vacant lots, ”says the AATR coordinator.

“Since it is not possible to regulate through the state, these economic groups that have acquired the land go to the registry office and register it as if it were private land. An illegal registration, ”he adds.

According to the federal constitution, priority is to allocate free land for the purpose of agrarian reform and for traditional communities such as indigenous peoples, quilombolas and gerizeiros.

Weakened legislation

The second part of the study explains how governments and legislators create mechanisms that facilitate the transfer of public land to farmers.

These include the so-called “timeframe”, which legalizes land grabbing from a certain date, taking into account valid public property documents, and domain recognition measures which are recognized as valid titles and records of rural real estate that do not meet legal requirements.

Millions of hectares of unregistered vacant land have been transferred to private equity

In Bahia, the oldest border region in Matopiba, State Law 3442/75, known as the Bahian Land Grab Act, provided the ability for the State of Bahia to recognize ownership of registered land titles until December 11, 1960, even if your successor chain does not achieve the transfer through public inheritance.

“With this simple device, millions of acres of unregistered, unregistered land have been transferred to private property with no control over the size of the area and the profile of those who have access to the land,” the study highlights.

In Maranhão, land acquired in “good faith” and registered with the Real Estate Register until July 17, 1969, was considered private. In Piauí, State Laws No. 6.709 / 2015 and 7.294 / 2019 allowed the allocation of free land to private individuals, including the possibility of sale.

The laws violate the state constitution itself, which defines the exclusive goal of vacant public areas for agricultural reform and the protection of ecosystems.

In Tocantins, the granting of a confirmatory domain title has been added by Law No. 3.525 / 201 which validates parish titles, old records dating back to around 1850 when rural land or possessions were registered in parishes of land for statistical purposes only.

However, according to the National Campaign to Defend the Cerrado, there is no investigation into the provenance of possessions during this process that would allow the regularization of common land by individuals.

Traditional areas

Although Domain Recognition is found not to be applicable to properties located in demarcated indigenous or quilombola reserves, any areas that are in the delimitation process or have not yet been delineated are at great risk.

What is public land must respect the constitutional goal

Maurício Correia reiterates that since 1946 the Federal Constitution has banned the transfer of more than 10,000 hectares of unoccupied land to companies or individuals. Today the limit is 2,500 hectares.

“How is it possible to have so many larger lands than this in this region? Illegal registration is only possible. Governments should promote policies that collect these areas, identify where vacant areas are, and separate them. This is essential. What is public land has to respect the constitutional goal: protecting ecosystems, aligning with the national plan for land reform and regularizing land ownership in the areas of traditional peoples and communities, ”he argues.

The dismantling of protective laws at the federal level creates a worrying scenario. “This encourages new waves of land grabbing to continue as there is always an expectation that the political power of states, pressured by agribusiness, will enact new laws to legalize land grabbing,” added the lawyer.

Other loopholes

According to the study, the New Forest Code also brought with it elements that increased the possibilities of land grabbing. Such is the case with the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR), which was created with the aim of organizing the environmental records of all Brazilian rural land and identifying deforested areas, areas of permanent protection and areas of legal reserve.

Areas are registered without the knowledge of the people who actually own the property.

Since the Central African Republic is self-explanatory and states do not carefully analyze its validation, the AATR believes that it is ultimately an instrument that encourages and facilitates land grabbing.

The mechanism can be used, for example, to declare non-existing land and farms or to expand areas of the land.

“The rural environmental register has been widely used in legal proceedings against municipalities that either jointly or individually use their territory. These areas are registered without the knowledge of the people who actually own them, and this then becomes legal action to evict the same communities and families, ”Correia criticizes, adding that the Forest Act 58% of illegal Previously legalized deforestation.

With the appreciation of land, deforestation and conflicts with local communities close the cycle of institutionalizing land grabbing.

Direct consequences

Valéria Pereira, of the National Campaign in Defense of the Cerrado, says local communities are being encircled by the landowners and are witnessing daily the degradation of the biome, the loss of biodiversity and the resulting scarcity of the elements that make their traditional way of life possible.

It’s a package of destruction. Deforestation, fires and intensive use of pesticides

“The communities in the Cerrado have their territories in the ‘lowlands’, but the shared collective areas of Chapada are plagued by agribusiness, mainly soy monocultures. It’s a package of destruction. Deforestation, fires and intensive use of pesticides directly affect families in the area who are caught by soybeans, ”says Pereira.

This year, between January and August, 21,460 fires were registered in the Cerrado, according to the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

“Fire has been used as a weapon against communities by the agribusiness. A weapon to seize land. They destroy with fire and then throw grass seeds to say that the area belongs to a certain person, ”explains the member of the joint.

For them, the lack of investment in fire protection and control measures is the way for the state and federal government to let the “cattle” pass through Matopiba.

Also of concern is the contamination of the Cerrado waters, popularly known as “Brazil’s water tank” and the birthplace of important rivers in the country. In addition to the widespread use of pesticides, Pereira said, the extraction of large amounts of water to irrigate monocultures is affecting the level of rivers in the region.

recommendations

The Legalization of the Illegal study also provides a number of guidelines to defend the biome and the traditional peoples who inhabit them.

Including the creation of social participation mechanisms for the formulation and implementation of land and environmental policies; Priority in delimiting collective areas, be it indigenous, quilombola or gerizeiro; the protection of micro-producing water regions; Inspection and control mechanisms over the registry offices; including thorough analysis of all domain titles over 2,500 hectares.

