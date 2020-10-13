Orlando Rollo: The man who hired a convict for rape

The 36-year-old striker Robson de Souza was announced last Friday (9) to join Santos Futebol Clube for the next five months. On social media, Orlando Galante Rollo, the club’s president, celebrated the signing of the player, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Italy in 2013 for the collective rape of a young Albanian woman. The athlete appealed the decision.

“Robinho accepted my appointment and agreed, given our difficult financial situation, to only receive a salary of R $ 1,500 (minimum floor for football players) for a five-month contract. He came to help Fish. Welcome back, Pedalada ”, greeted the smiling Santos leader.

Rollo was the vice president of Santos and took over the club on September 28 this year after President José Carlos Peres was removed from the Santos Deliberative Council after discovering irregularities in the 2019 financial statements.

Rollo had broken with Peres since June 2018 and took over the club amid an international crisis. In January 2019, Santos hired Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo for 3.4 million U $ (approx. 18 million R $ at current price). To date, however, he has not paid the debt to Huachipato from Chile, a club that held the player’s pass. FIFA has determined that Santos players cannot register athletes for official competitions through three window openings (around a year and a half).

The punishment, which will take effect from next Tuesday (13), ran Rollo to guarantee the hiring of Robson de Souza. The successful negotiations made the club the target of attacks and criticism on social networks. The protests came from journalists and fans, from Santos and other clubs.

Hiring Robson de Souza was considered in Santos in 2018, while Peres was still in charge. At that point, the then president turned down the option because he didn’t want the rape convicted player to wear the club jersey. “We have marketing projects to attract more female fans. This can be a problem. Robinho is an idol of the club and we want to have a good relationship with him. “

For the current president, the crime doesn’t seem to stop Robson de Souza from continuing to be the club’s idol. However, Rollos’ job is precisely to fight crime. The Santos is an investigator in the 3rd Police District of Santos in Ponta da Praia. To fill the presidency, he applied for permission from the public office, where he will receive a salary of R $ 5,739.

Rollo, who has been a member of the PDT since August 2014, already contested the PSDB’s election of the Santos City Council in 2012. He was not elected, but took one of the toucans’ alternate positions and held the position twice.

In April 2019, Rollo trained in Texas (USA) with Swat, the elite of the American police force. The invitation was made by the pocket-sized Senator Marcos do Val (Pode-ES). On his social networks, the President of Santos published some pictures with guns, a flag that the parliamentarian defended during his mandate in Brasília.

In April 2019, Rollo held a training course at Swat in the USA / Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Rollo is a Freemason and has commanded several ceremonies at the Barão de Mauá Masonic Lodge, the unit he presides over. In 2012 the President of Santos wrote the book “Freemasonry Participation in the Political Destiny of the Brazilian Nation”.

Lawyer

Brasil de Fato attempted to contact Marisa Alija’s lawyer, Robson de Souza’s lawyer, on October 12.

She told Gazeta Esportiva that the athlete’s verdict in Italy was in the first instance and without an arrest warrant. “As an established woman in the field with an educated career, I would not be at his side without being sure of his innocence. I know the case well,” said the lawyer.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas